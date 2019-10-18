PRICEVILLE — Priceville’s volleyball team celebrated its six seniors in a big way Thursday, sweeping West Limestone and Brewer in four sets in front of a home crowd.
The Bulldogs recognized seniors Hayden Cleckler, Elizabeth Halbrooks, Hollee Mason, Madalyn Owen, Peyton Stephenson and Tristan Strickland before beating West Limestone 2-0 (25-11, 25-21) and Brewer 2-0 (25-18, 25-21) to improve to 33-27 on the season.
Mason and Owen were also honored for passing significant career milestones, with Mason surpassing the 2,000 career assists mark and Owen surpassing the 2,000 career digs mark.
Against West Limestone, Abigail Garrison led the Bulldogs with seven kills. Katrina Rotermund had six digs and three kills, while Owen added eight digs and three aces. Mason had eight assists.
Garrison had nine kills against Brewer. Rotermund added six kills, while Mason had 22 assists.
Owen had 10 digs.
Priceville continues play today at the Cullman Invitational.
Danville tops Austin
Melissa Pike had 12 kills, 14 digs, five aces and two blocks as Danville defeated Austin 3-1 (25-15, 25-12, 18-25, 25-23).
Madalyn Holladay had 11 kills and six digs for the Hawks, while Madison Cartee added eight kills and three digs.
LaKerria Frye led Austin with 11 kills and three blocks. Adley Hubbard had 25 assists, 10 digs and two blocks and Lawren Hayes had 32 digs. Jada Burk had nine kills and three blocks.
Danville will host the area tournament Monday. Austin plays in the Cullman Invitational on Saturday.
East Lawrence sweeps Falkville
Kyra Cotner led East Lawrence with seven kills, three aces, three digs and two blocks in a 25-17, 25-19, 25-15 sweep of Falkville.
Devora Izquierdo had six kills, eight digs and 15 assists for the Eagles, while Alexandria Jackson added 10 assists and eight digs. Maria Mayfield had 11 digs, and Myla Whetstone had 10 digs.
