The West Morgan Invitational championship almost got to stay with the host Rebels.
Madison County took the championship match vs. West Morgan with a 2-0 (25-15, 25-6) win Saturday over the Rebels. Madison County advanced to the finals after beating Danville in the semifinals.
West Morgan advanced through pool play with a win over Athens Bible 2-0 (25-18, 25-14), Wilson 2-0 (25-16, 25-11) and Winston County 2-1 (24-26, 25-20, 15-9). The Rebels then picked up bracket wins over Brewer 2-0 (25-13, 25-14) and Austin 2-1 (25-23, 21-25, 15-11) to advance to the finals.
Combined stats for West Morgan had Ellie Jones with 36 kills, Ansley Terry 34 kills and Abby Yerby 118 assists.
• Priceville goes 3-1: The Bulldogs advanced the West Morgan Invitational before falling in the quarterfinals to Madison County 2-0 (26-24, 25-16).
In pool play, Priceville had 2-0 wins over Austin, Falkville and Ardmore.
Combined stats for Priceville had Zoey Benson with 21 digs and 21 kills. Katelyn Falciani had 28 kills. Emma Rehmer had 40 assists and 16 digs.
• Lawrence County goes 2-2: The Red Devils competed in the West Morgan Invitational on Saturday. They beat Elkmont 2-0 (25-17, 25-16) and Lindsay Lane 2-0 (25-20, 25-21) in pool play. Danville beat Lawrence County 2-0 (25-18, 25-19) in pool play. Austin beat Lawrence County in bracket play 2-0 (25-21, 25-22).
Lawrence County hosts Fairview on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
• Hartselle competes in Guntersville: The Tigers went 4-2 in tournament play in Guntersville on Saturday.
Hartselle picked up wins over Geraldine 2-1 (25-15, 22-25, 15-10), Hewitt-Trussville 2-0 (25-17, 25-17), Albertville 2-0 (25-18, 25-13) and Donoho 2-0 (25-20, 25-18).
Brentwood beat Hartselle 2-0 (25-20, 25-12). Sequoyah also beat the Tigers 2-0 (25-12, 25-19).
Combined stats for Hartselle (9-8) had Ashley Holshouser with 20 digs, Alia Wright 28 kills, Lydia Simmons 23 kills, Amber Holshouser 34 digs, Megan Lee 102 assists and 40 digs, KJ Jones 50 digs, Jadyn Chesser 34 kills and 30 digs, Katie Gillott 17 kills and Mary Frances Itsede 16 kills.
