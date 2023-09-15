TRINITY — Victoria Parrish had a team-high 11 kills as West Morgan picked up a 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-18) area win over St. John Paul II on Thursday.
Haniyah Standridge had eight kills for the Rebels, while Kylei Russell added 15 assists and three aces. Zoey Brewington had 17 digs and Shaylee Terry finished with 11 digs and four aces.
West Morgan (10-7) continues play at the First Metro Tournament at Muscle Shoals on Saturday.
--
Priceville tops East Lawrence: The Eagles rallied from an early deficit to pick up a 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-16 area win over Priceville on Thursday.
Abby Langlois had 17 kills to lead Priceville, while Emmy Sherwood added 10 kills. Ashlyn Johnson had 32 assists and 19 digs and Maddi Kennedy had 17 digs.
--
Hartselle falls to Cullman: Ashley Holshouser has 16 kills, 20 digs and four aces as the Tigers dropped a match 3-2 to rival Cullman on Thursday.
Katie Gillott had nine kills and six digs for the Tigers, while Amber Holshouser added seven kills, 37 assists and 22 digs. Brooklyn Stiles finished with 35 digs, eight aces and three assists.
Hartselle (16-9) will host the Eddie Preuitt Ford Tournament on Saturday.
--
Lindsay Lane wins three: Lindsay Lane picked up three wins this week, defeating the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (3-0) and Tanner (3-0) in a tri-match on Monday and sweeping Whitesburg Christian 3-0 in an area match Tuesday.
In Monday’s tri-match, Lydia Carter led the Lions with 17 kills, 18 digs and eight aces. Ashleigh Sutterfield had 16 kills, seven digs and six aces, while Kalyn Jones added 11 kills. Sienne Perkins had 22 assists.
Against Whitesburg Christian, Carter finished with a team-high 14 kills and 19 digs. Sutterfield had 12 kills and 19 digs and Jones added nine kills. Alice Morrison finished with 20 assists and six digs.
Lindsay Lane continues play on Saturday at the First Metro Tournament at Muscle Shoals.
--
Falkville sweeps tri-match: Falkville swept a tri-match in five sets on Tuesday, beating Cullman Christian 2-0 (25-22, 25-12) and Tanner 3-0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-16).
Ella Kyker had 11 kills and seven digs to lead Falkville against Cullman Christian, while Ellie Cate Hill added four kills, 20 assists and three digs. Abbey Grace Tomlin had four kills and 15 digs and Adalyn Taylor had four kills and nine digs.
Against Tanner, Kyker had 19 kills, nine digs and four aces. Tomlin had 13 kills, nine digs and three aces and Hill had 37 assists, 12 digs and four aces. Chloee Butler finished with 10 digs.
--
East Lawrence splits: East Lawrence split a pair of matches on Tuesday, defeating Rogers 2-1 (26-24, 25-19) and falling to Elkmont 2-1 (25-19, 17-25, 15-5).
Macey Austin had six kills to lead East Lawrence against Rogers. Jordyn Beck, Jazzlyn Stevenson and Lauren Garner had four kills each for the Eagles, while Makayla Austin added 18 assists and six digs.
Against Elkmont, Garner had five kills and Sydney Hurst had four kills. Austin had 15 assists and three digs and Austin had three kills and four digs.
