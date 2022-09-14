TRINITY — West Morgan picked up a pair of wins on Tuesday, sweeping Hatton 2-0 (25-9, 25-22) and beating Brooks 2-1 (25-16, 21-25, 21-19).
Ansley Terry led the Rebels with 16 kills and six aces, while Abby Lindsey had 15 kills. Abby Yerby finished with 40 assists and Karly Terry had 19 digs.
West Morgan (14-6) continues play on Tuesday with an area match against Priceville and a regular season match with Madison County.
Hartselle wins pair
The Tigers improved to 13-13 on the season with wins over Arab (2-1) and Guntersville (2-0) on Tuesday.
Jadyn Chesser had 12 kills, five digs and two aces to lead Hartselle against Arab. Lydia Simmons and Katie Gillott had seven kills each, while Kennedy Sheats added 12 digs and two kills. Amber Holshouser had 30 assists and eight digs.
Against Guntersville, Simmons had eight kills and two blocks. Chesser had six kills and 10 digs and Gillott had five kills.
Hartselle continues play at home on Thursday against Cullman.
Brewer sweeps Russellville, Ardmore
The Patriots picked up a 3-0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-16) area win over Russellville and a 2-1 (21-25, 25-23, 15-8) regular season win over Ardmore on Tuesday.
Hope West led Brewer with eight kills, two blocks and two digs against Russellville. Bronwyn Borden had 17 digs and Jacey Atkinson had 21 assists and five digs.
Against Ardmore, Cheyenne Lucas had 10 kills and three digs. West and Laney Nelson had six kills each, while Atkinson finished with 20 assists.
Priceville earns area win
Zoey Benson had a team-high 22 kills as Priceville picked up a 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-22) area win over West Limestone on Tuesday.
Abby Langlois had 18 kills for the Bulldogs, while McKinley Cartee had seven kills. Ashlyn Johnson finished with 57 assists.
Lawrence County sweeps county tri-match
Lawrence County swept a county tri-match on Monday, defeating East Lawrence 2-0 (25-11, 25-9) and Hatton 2-1 (25-12, 26-28, 15-9).
Hatton rounded out the match with a 2-0 (25-11, 25-4) win over East Lawrence to earn a split on the day.
Ava Boyll led Lawrence County with 14 kills and 19 digs. Skye Letson had 11 kills and 11 blocks for the Red Devils, while Sarah Dutton finished with 16 digs. Kylie Graham had 35 assists and seven digs and Jaidah Hale had four kills and 11 blocks.
Lawrence County (16-12) hosts West Point in area play on Thursday.
Priceville goes 3-3 at Eddie Preuitt
The Bulldogs split six matches at the Eddie Preuitt Ford Tournament in Hartselle on Saturday, defeating Geraldine (2-1), West Point (2-1) and DAR (2-1) and losing to Addison, Sparkman and Alexandria.
Benson led Priceville with 56 kills and 12 blocks. Langlois had 42 kills and 18 blocks for the Bulldogs, while Carly Jo Nelson added 12 kills. Johnson finished the day with 141 assists.
Brewer wins four in Pigeon Forge
Brewer turned in a strong showing at the Smoky Mountain Classic in Pigeon Forge on Saturday, picking up four wins with a pair of losses against Teams from Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia.
The Patriots defeated Macon County (Tenn.) 2-0, Clinton (Tenn.) 2-1, John Battle (Va.) 2-0 and LaFayette 2-0 and dropped matches to Bullitt East (Tenn.) 2-0 and Sale Creek (Tenn.) 2-0.
West, Lucas and Carly Brown all turned in strong offensive performances for Brewer. Atkinson had 108 assists and Borden finished with 78 digs.
