TRINITY — West Morgan opened the 2022 volleyball season with a pair of wins on Thursday, defeating Austin 2-0 (25-22, 25-16) and Winston County (25-15, 25-18) in straight sets.
Ansley Terry led the Rebels with 12 kills, four aces and three blocks, while Ellie Jones added 11 kills and a pair of blocks. Abby Yerby had 35 assists, and Karly Terry had 13 digs.
West Morgan (2-0) continues play on Tuesday at Brewer.
--
Hartselle wins in five sets
Jadyn Chesser had 23 kills, 19 digs and two aces as Hartselle picked up a 25-23, 27-29, 23-25, 25-14, 17-15 win over Addison in its season opener on Thursday.
Lydia Simmons had 16 kills and six blocks for the Tigers, and Kennedy Sheats had seven kills, four blocks and three aces. Amber Holshouser finished with 60 assists, 13 digs, five kills and an ace.
Hartselle (1-0) travels to Hoover today for the Juanita Boddie Tournament and will play Brandon (Miss.), Bob Jones and Hoover in pool play.
--
Priceville sweeps tri-match
Priceville picked up a pair of wins to open the season on Thursday, defeating Central-Florence 2-0 (25-13, 25-22) and Lindsay Lane (25-15, 27-25).
Katelyn Falciani led the Bulldogs with 15 kills, and Ashlyn Johnson had 24 assists. Lacey Clark finished the day with 12 digs.
Central-Florence defeated Lindsay Lane 2-0 (25-7, 26-24) to round out the day.
Lydia Carter led Lindsay Lane with 13 kills and 20 digs. Haley Waltman had 10 kills, 18 digs and block and Sienna Perkins finished with 16 assists.
--
Brewer splits tri-match
Brewer split a tri-match on Thursday, falling to Buckhorn 2-0 (25-22, 25-21) and defeating Decatur 2-0 (25-18, 25-18).
Against Buckhorn, Cheyenne Lucas led the Patriots with eight kills and seven blocks. Jacey Atkinson had three kills and 48 assists and Bronwyn Borden had 30 digs.
Laney Nelson had six kills and five blocks to led Brewer against Decatur. Atkinson finished with 36 assists and Borden had 24 digs and an ace. Buckhorn defeated Decatur 2-0 (25-10, 25-22) in the other match.
Brewer and Decatur will both host tournaments on Saturday.
--
Lawrence County drops two
The Red Devils dropped a pair of close matches on Thursday, falling to Alexandria 2-0 (25-21, 25-23) and Madison Academy 3-2 (25-15, 20-25, 15-13).
Ava Boyll had 21 kills on the day for Lawrence County, while Kylie Graham finished with 41 assists.
Lawrence County continues play on Saturday with a tri-match at home against Priceville, Muscle Shoals and Cullman.
