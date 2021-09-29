TRINITY — Ansley Terry had 15 kills and three aces as West Morgan picked up wins over Austin and Lawrence County in high school volleyball on Tuesday.
The Rebels defeated Austin 3-0 (25-21, 28-26, 15-7) and Lawrence County 2-0 (25-22, 25-14) to improve to 30-7 on the season.
Kadence Logston had 10 kills for West Morgan and Abby Yerby finished with 47 assists.
West Morgan continues play on Thursday at Hartselle in the Morgan County Tournament. The Rebels finished runner-up to Hartselle in last season’s tournament.
Pool play begins at 1 p.m. with the top two teams from each pool advancing to bracket play. The pool groups are Pool A: Priceville, Brewer and West Morgan, Pool B: Danville, Decatur Heritage and Falkville, Pool C: Hartselle, Austin and Decatur.
Decatur Heritage splits tri-match
Decatur Heritage picked up a tri-match split on Tuesday, defeating Elkmont 2-0 (25-23, 25-15) and losing to Athens Bible School 2-0 (25-23, 26-24).
Elizabeth Wilson had 22 kills, 10 blocks and five aces for the Eagles, while Alex Jackson finished with 26 assists, six aces and three kills.
Kyleigh Wright had 15 digs and three aces and Kennedy Kyle had 11 digs.
Athens tops Hartselle
Athens topped Hartselle in a tight five-set match on Tuesday, beating the Tigers 15-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-25, 21-19.
Jadyn Chesser led Hartselle (24-15) with 14 kills and 12 digs. Lydia Simmons had eight kills and five digs and Alia Wright and Katie Gillott had seven kills each.
Megan Lee had 18 digs for the Tigers, while Ashley Holshouser added 12 digs. Grace Tapscott finished with 39 assists, six aces and five digs.
