TRINITY — Morgan Mosley and Ansley Terry each had 10 kills as West Morgan rallied from a 2-1 deficit to pick up a five-set win over Class 7A Austin on Thursday.
The Rebels defeated the Black Bears 25-20, 16-25, 20-25, 27-25, 15-8.
Abby Yerby also had 44 assists for the Rebels.
West Morgan (14-15) plays in the Tournament of Champions at Danville on Saturday.
--
Lawrence County splits tri-match
The Red devils, ranked 10th in Class 5A, dropped a match to No. 5 Fairview (25-22, 25-21) and defeated No. 10 West Point (25-23, 19-25, 15-12) on Thursday.
Madelyn Ray led the Red Devils with 14 kills. Brooke Graham had seven kills and seven blocks, while Anna Clare Hutto had five aces, six digs, three blocks and 18 assists.
Pattie Smith had 10 digs and a pair of aces and Maggie Shelton finished with 12 assists and two aces.
Lawrence County (22-7) plays in the Boaz Harvest Invitational on Saturday.
--
Hartselle, Priceville sweep
Class 6A No. 4 Hartselle picked up a 3-0 road win at Cullman, defeating the Bearcats 25-17, 25-15, 25-26 on Thursday.
Priceville, the fifth-ranked team in Class 4A, defeated No. 9 Randolph 3-0.
