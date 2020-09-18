TRINITY — West Morgan picked up a tri-match sweep on Thursday, picking up a 3-0 (25-9, 25-11, 25-6) area win over Brooks and a 2-0 (25-17, 25-18) win over St. John Paul II.
Morgan Mosley led the Rebels with 10 kills and 10 digs. Allie Bice had seven kills and seven blocks and Abby Yerby recorded 43 assists.
West Morgan (12-13) continues play Saturday at the Lawrence County Invitational.
--
Hartselle continues streak
Lillyanna Cartee had 17 kills, 17 digs and three aces as Hartselle picked up an area win over Cullman (25-10, 25-21, 25-20) and a non-area win over Sparkman (27-25, 25-18, 25-9) on Thursday.
The Tigers (22-8) have won 14 straight matches and are unbeaten (3-0) in area play.
Hailey Holshouser had 15 kills, 16 digs and four aces for Hartselle, while Jadyn Chesser added 13 kills and six digs. Jessica Jarrett had 12 kills, 18 digs and four blocks.
Grace Tapscott finished with 54 assists, eight digs and two kills and Tori Hughes had 20 digs.
--
Hatton sweeps Decatur Heritage
Kailyn Quails led Class 2A No. 3 Hatton to a 2-0 (25-13, 25-10) sweep of Decatur Heritage on Thursday, finishing with 11 kills and a pair of aces.
Chloe Hood had six kills and two aces for the Hornets, while Bradyn Mitchell had five kills and three digs. Olivia Anderson had four kills and Dagen Brown finished with 17 assists.
--
Priceville gets area win
Abigail Garrison had 13 kills, seven digs and an ace as Priceville picked up an area win over St. John Paul II on Tuesday.
Zoey Benson had 11 kills and six aces, while Katelyn Falciani added 11 kills. Katrina Rotermund had 30 assists, 11 aces, five digs and a pair of kills, and Mallie Sharp finished with 21 digs and an ace.
