Two area players have signed to play volleyball for Wallace State Community College in Hanceville.
Joining the Lions are Danville’s Madison Cartee and Athens Bible’s Mackenzie Davis.
Cartee was a middle hitter for the Danville Hawks and coach Lindsey Crumpton. The All-County selection ended the season with 428 kills, 83 aces, 85 blocks and 114 digs.
Davis starred for the Trojans and coach Elizabeth Anne Winland. Athens Bible was the Class 1A state tournament runner-up in 2018 and Davis was The Daily’s Player of the Year.
Athens Bible advanced to the state tournament again in 2019. Davis recorded 763 assists, 274 kills, 107 aces and 222 digs.
Wallace State is coached by Randy Daniel. In 13 seasons, his teams have won 475 matches and 12 consecutive region season championships.
