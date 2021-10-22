HUNTSVILLE — West Morgan and Lindsay Lane wrapped up North Super Regional play on Friday, with each school finishing third in their respective classification after dropping semifinal matches.
In Class 4A, West Morgan fell to Madison County 3-1 before rallying to sweep Good Hope 3-0. Westminster Christian beat Good Hope 3-0 before topping Madison County 3-1 to claim the tournament championship and the top seed out of the North in next week’s state tournament.
Lindsay Lane, playing in Class 1A, fell to eventual champion Donoho 3-0 before beating Marion County 3-0 in the loser’s bracket match. Donoho defeated Ragland, a 3-1 winner over Marion County, 3-0 in the final match.
West Morgan will open the Class 4A state tournament in Birmingham against LAMP, of Montgomery. Lindsay Lane will open play in the 1A tournament on Wednesday at 9 a.m. against Sweet Water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.