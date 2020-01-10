Priceville’s Madalynn Owen and Hartselle’s Alli Parker have signed to play volleyball in college.
Owen signed this week with Gadsden State. The Priceville libero was a Decatur Daily All-Area first-team selection after setting a school record with 726 digs. Priceville is coached by Catrina Mason.
Parker signed this week with Coastal Alabama in Bay Minette. Her leadership helped a young Hartselle team take the Morgan County Tournament championship, advance to the Class 6A state tournament semifinals and win a school record 68 games. Hartselle is coached by Tanya Lybarger.
