When it comes to high school sports in The Daily coverage area, it’s difficult to really know which one is king.
It’s easy to say football because that’s how it is in this state, but in this area basketball has a fan loyalty that ranks right up there with football.
Why? One reason is a generational love for the sport that goes back to the day where there were more schools with basketball teams than football teams.
A lot of it is the star talent that has excited fans for decades. Each year since 1978, The Daily has honored the best of the best with Player of the Year selections.
It began with one team for boys and one for girls. Then it turned into two boys teams and two girls teams divided between the bigger and smaller schools. Each year there are four great players who join the list of Players of the Year.
The list of former Daily Players of the Year includes All-Americans, professional players and even an Olympian.
Last spring and into the summer, The Daily ran online voting contests to decide the favorite Players of the Year in football, baseball and softball. Now it’s time for basketball to get its opportunity.
Voting begins today online only at decaturdaily.com for the favorite Class 5A-7A girls Player of the Year. There’s a list with all of the past Players of the Year in the large school group divided into groups of six. You can vote once a day for one player in each group. Voting is open for three days.
Players receiving the most votes in each of the six groups advance along with four who receive the next most votes. Those 10 go to the semifinals with a chance to advance to the finals.
This contest is not to determine the best player, but instead to determine the most popular player through online voting.
Remember to vote at decaturdaily.com.
