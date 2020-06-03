It’s difficult not to start thinking of football when the calendar rolls into June.
High school football season is the next big sport on the horizon. Teams around the state were permitted to start workouts on the first day of the month. Practice can begin on July 27 and the season kicks off Aug. 20.
In an unprecedented time in the sports world when not much is going on, why not feed the appetite for some football with an online contest to decide the area’s favorite Players of the Year?
The Daily started honoring Players of the Year in 1978. Hartselle’s Randy Campbell was the first big-school selection. Speake’s Ronnie McDaniel was the first small-school selection.
Campbell was a first-team All-State quarterback at Hartselle, who went on to start at Auburn for Pat Dye. McDaniel was a first-team All-State running back for the Speake Bobcats.
The Players of the Year are selected by The Daily’s sports department. It’s based on performance for that season. It’s not a projection of how they will perform in college or beyond. It’s not easy picking the best of the best.
Take 2006 when Rolando McClain was a senior at Decatur. Athens quarterback Rob Ezell was selected as the Daily’s Player of the Year. McClain went on to star at Alabama and was the eighth player picked in the 2010 NFL draft.
The contest is divided into four categories. It’s Class 5A-7A since 2000, Class 5A-7A before 2000, Class 1A-4A since 2000 and Class 1A-4A before 2000.
The voting for Class 5A-7A since 2000 starts today. Eleven of the players are quarterbacks, five are running backs and two are defensive backs. There’s also a linebacker and placekicker to round out the group.
You can vote by going to decaturdaily.com. There are four groups of players. You can vote for one player in each group each day. Voting goes for three days.
The contest for Class 1A-4A since 2000 begins Thursday. On Friday, it’s Class 5A-7A before 2000. Then on Sunday it will be Class 1A-4A before 2000.
The players with the most votes in each group advance to the semifinals. There will also be runner-ups advancing according to their vote totals.
You do not need a subscription to vote at decaturdaily.com, but a first-time online subscription is just $6 for six months.
