When it comes to awards for success on the football field, the 10 players left in the contest for The Daily’s favorite Player of the Year before 2000 are loaded.
Five of them were Class 2A Players of the Year, and all five played for Hazlewood. They are Kerry Goode in 1982, Pierre Goode in 1985, Tony Harris in 1987, Montoya Madden in 1992 and Chris Hood in 1993.
Madden, Hood and Pierre Goode were also Super 12 selections.
Pierre Goode trumped the whole group by being the state’s Mr. Football in 1985. It doesn’t get any better than that for an individual award in Alabama high school football.
The Goode brothers went on to play at Alabama. Madden and Hood also later played at Alabama. Harris originally went to Ole Miss before transferring to Mississippi State.
Tarrant Lynch is another Hazlewood running back who made it big. He was a first-team All-State selection in 1989 and later played at Alabama. He was part of the Crimson Tide’s 1992 national championship team.
Chris Goode, older brother of Kerry and Pierre, had the longest football career. After playing at Alabama, he would be a seven-year veteran in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts. He played in 96 games and started in 66.
The rest of the field has two players from Tanner and an Elkmont player with close ties to Tanner. Travis Hines was a first-team All-State selection in 1996 for the Rattlers. Keith Shoulders starred at Tanner in 1980, back when All-State teams were limited to the Birmingham newspapers.
Elkmont’s Johnny Stephens was a second-team All-State pick in 1979 by the Birmingham Post-Herald. His sons, Landon and Hayden, were star players at Tanner. They are both in the competition for Class 1A-4A Player of the Year after 2000.
Voting begins today at decaturdaily.com in the semifinal round for the favorite Player of the Year in Class 1A-4A before 2000. There are two groups with 10 total players. You can vote in each group once a day. Voting is open for three days.
The three who receive the most votes advance to the final round. First-round votes do not carry over to the semifinals.
You do not need a subscription to vote at decaturdaily.com
