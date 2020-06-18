Levi George worked his way through and around defenders in Danville’s run to success in 2009.
The Hawks (7-4) advanced to the state playoffs for the first time in five years.
George led the way with 1,146 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns on 178 carries. He also recorded 38 tackles and two sacks on defense.
“I don’t know how to measure it, but he was the guy everybody would follow,” Danville head coach Joey Burch said following the 2009 season. “Even as a young player, kids looked up to him. He was a leader on the team even as a 10th-grader.”
Now George will see if he can get past the Tanner twosome of brothers Landon and Hayden Stephens in the online contest to find the favorite Daily Player of the Year in Class 1A-4A since 2000.
Landon (2011) and Hayden (2013) Stephens were second and third in voting after the first round. They were one and two in the semifinal round. Landon had 422 votes to Hayden’s 382 and George’s 297.
Voting in the finals begins today at decaturdaily.com and lasts three days. First-round and semifinal votes do not carry over to the final round. You can vote once a day.
Danville came into the 2009 season off four straight losing seasons. The Hawks opened the season by winning their first five games. They finished fourth in Class 3A, Region 7 and lost in the first round of the playoffs to Madison Academy.
Getting by the Stephens brothers won’t be easy. They have a large following and with good reason. Landon quarterbacked the Rattlers to 14 wins and the Class 2A state championship game in 2011. He rushed for 1,546 yards and 21 touchdowns while throwing for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“He is a competitor, and he wants to win,” then Tanner head coach Laron White said in 2011. “The whole season his mindset is that the offense was going to run through him and he put the team on his shoulders.”
Hayden was the big back in Tanner’s back-to-back run to state championships in 2012 and 2013. He rushed for 2,142 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2013. His career yardage was over 5,000 yards with 73 touchdowns.
“Hayden was the type of running back who could carry the ball every play if that’s what you needed,” White said in 2013. “Whenever we needed a big play, he usually made it.”
Remember to vote at decaturdaily.com.
