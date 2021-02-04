Hartselle’s Jay Knowlton was named The Daily’s big school Player of the Year in 1994 after leading the Tigers to the Class 5A state championship.
That was the last basketball state championship claimed by Hartselle.
Brody Peebles wants to be the next player from Hartselle to help the Tigers bring home a state championship. Peebles was named The Daily’s Class 5A-7A Player of the Year last season as a junior after leading the Tigers to the Northwest Regional finals.
Peebles and his teammates continue their quest for a state championship next Wednesday at home vs. Decatur in the Class 6A, Area 14 Tournament.
Before that game is played, Peebles and Knowlton will be competing for votes online in The Daily’s favorite Player of the Year contest.
Peebles and Knowlton are joined in the final round by Austin’s Okechi Egbe, who was the Player of the Year in 1999 when the Black Bears went 24-5 and advanced to the regional finals.
Knowlton and Egbe were both first-team All-State selections. Knowlton played at Jacksonville State and now lives in Gadsden. Egbe played at Tennessee-Martin and now lives in Birmingham.
The big school contest for girls comes down to three who know about championships. Hartselle’s Vickie Orr won state championships in 1984 and 1985 before going on to an All-American career at Auburn. She now lives in the Birmingham area.
Gretchen Carter played on Decatur’s 1995 state championship team as a junior. The Red Raiders came close to repeating in 1996. After winning 30 games that season, they suffered just their second loss in an overtime loss in the finals to Tuscaloosa-Central, 57-53. Carter lives in the Atlanta area.
Natasha Thomas starred on Lawrence County state championship teams in 1997, 1999 and 2000. It was almost four championships in a row. Cherokee County beat Lawrence County, 44-36, in the 1998 Class 4A state championship game. After a stellar career at UAB, Thomas lives in Moulton.
Online voting begins today at decaturdaily.com to determine the contest champion. Go to the home page and scroll down to the voting prompt. You can vote in each group one time per day. Voting will be open for four days.
This contest is not to determine the best player, but instead the most popular through the online voting.
