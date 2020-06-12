Philip Rivers is a fan favorite among Daily readers.
The Indianapolis Colts quarterback recorded 478 votes to lead the way in The Daily’s contest for favorite Player of the Year before 2000 in Class 5A-7A.
Leading the pack chasing Rivers are three former Hartselle Tigers who know about success on the football field. They are receiver Herman Banks (1995), quarterback Randy Campbell (1978) and quarterback Cameron Mims (1981).
Banks (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) was a little ahead of his time. He was a star receiver when teams didn’t throw the ball like they do now.
Maybe the highlight of Banks’ career at Hartselle came on Sept. 22, 1995, when he burned the Austin Black Bears for 246 yards and three touchdowns on just seven receptions. The Tigers beat the Black Bears 39-22 that night.
Banks’ big night is in the state record book among receiving yardage in a game. It ranks at No. 23. Just to show how much the game has changed in 25 years, there are only three performances on the list with more yardage that were accomplished before Banks’ game.
The all-time state record for pass receiving yardage in a game was set in 2000 by LaFayette’s Chris Simpson with 20 catches for 412 yards.
Campbell was a first-team Class 3A All-State quarterback in 1978. The Tigers went 9-2 that season, including a 16-0 win at Decatur. The losses were to Athens, 13-9, in the regular season and to Cullman, 22-14 in the first round of the state playoffs.
Greater fame awaited Campbell at Auburn. He was the Tigers’ starting quarterback in 1982 and 1983. The highlight of 1982 was breaking a nine-year losing streak to Alabama.
Auburn went on to win the Tangerine Bowl in Orlando, Fla., that year over Boston College. Campbell took MVP honors. He beat out two future Heisman Trophy winners in teammate Bo Jackson and Boston College quarterback Doug Flutie.
In 1983, Campbell led Auburn (11-1) to the SEC championship and a win over Michigan in the Sugar Bowl. The Tigers finished No. 3 in the country.
Mims was a first-team Class 3A All-State quarterback in 1980 and 1981. The Hartselle Tigers went a combined 24-4 with Mims operating out of the veer offense. Two of the losses were in the regular season vs. Arab, 10-3, in 1980 and vs. Brentwood Academy, a Tennessee powerhouse, 28-18, in 1981.
Hartselle advanced to the Class 3A state championship game in both 1980 and 1981. Both games were played at what is now J.P. Cain Stadium. Charles Henderson beat Hartselle, 14-7, in the 1980 game. Eufaula beat Hartselle, 39-20, in the 1981 game.
Mims signed to play in college at the University of Houston for head coach Bill Yeoman, the man considered the father of the veer offense.
Voting begins today at decaturdaily.com in the semifinal round for the favorite Player of the Year in Class 5A-7A before 2000. There are two groups with 11 total players. You can vote in each group once a day. Voting is open for three days.
The three that receive the most votes advance to the final round. First-round votes do not carry over to the semifinals.
The voting for Class 5A-7A since 2000 ends tonight. The Class 1A-4A before 2000 voting ends Saturday. The semifinal round for Class 1A-4A before 2000 starts Sunday.
You do not need a subscription to vote at decaturdaily.com, but a first-time online subscription is just $6 for six months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.