Morgan County’s girls basketball has always been super competitive.
The competition continues in The Daily’s voting for favorite Player of the Year in the small school category.
Eight of the 10 players advancing to the Class 1A-4A girls semifinals were Morgan County stars over the last four decades. They range from Falkville’s Christy Chaney (1987) and Christy Ferguson (1990) to Priceville’s Kathleen Wheeler (2018 and 2019) and Decatur Heritage’s Katie Jones (2020).
Also on the list are West Morgan’s Shelly Hallbrooks (1988) and Hayden Hamby (2010-2012) and Danville’s Rhnea Ellenburg (1989) and Lori Breedlove (1993).
Speake, a school that is no longer a high school, is represented by Rosslon Horton (1995 and 1996) and Starr Orr (2002-2004).
Also up for vote are the 1A-4A boys where the competition in this poll is dominated by Hatton and East Limestone. Both schools have four players in the final 10. Eight of the 10 played before 2000. Five come from Lawrence County schools.
For Hatton, it’s Chad Steadman (1993), Josh Bryant (1999), Ryan Harrison (2004) and Jesse Rutherford (2005).
The East Limestone four are Freddie Benford (1979), Roy Fletcher (1983 and 1984), Dewayne Uselton (1990) and Andy Haggenmaker (1994). Benford and Uselton starred on East Limestone’s state championship teams in 1979 and 1990.
Rounding out the group are West Morgan’s Tim Thomas (1978), who was The Daily’s first Player of the Year, and East Lawrence’s Kenneth Owens (1982).
Online voting begins today at decaturdaily.com to determine three finalists for the boys and three for the girls. Go to the home page and scroll down to the voting prompt. You can vote in each group one time per day. Voting will be open for four days.
This contest is not to determine the best player, but instead the most popular through the online voting.
