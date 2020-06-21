Elkmont’s Johnny Stephens leads a group of five running backs competing one more time for bragging rights.
The five are finalists in The Daily’s online contest for favorite Class 1A-4A Player of the Year before 2000.
Stephens was the clear leader after the semifinal round. Usually it is just the top three advancing to the finals, but the numbers were so tight for the four following Stephens, that they all advanced.
Joining Stephens in the finals are Tanner’s Keith Shoulders (1980) and the Hazlewood trio of Tarrant Lynch (1989), Kerry Goode (1982) and Pierre Goode (1985 and 1986).
Voting in the finals begins today at decaturdaily.com and lasts three days. First-round and semifinal votes do not carry over to the final round.
Stephens was an All-State selection for head coach Perry Noojin’s Red Devils 41 years ago. Elkmont (10-1) went undefeated in the regular season before falling to Lexington in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. The Red Devils scored 235 points while allowing just 76. Eight opponents scored seven points or less, including three shutouts.
Shoulders was the star running back for Tanner in 1980 under first year head coach Brad Bradford. The Rattlers (9-2) suffered a 10-7 loss to West Limestone in the regular season. Tanner lost in the first round of the playoffs to Lexington.
Kerry Goode was the Class 2A Player of the Year in 1982. Hazlewood (13-0) won its second straight state championship that year. The Golden Bears were the Class 1A championship in 1981 before moving up to in 1982. Goode would later star at Alabama and play two years in the NFL.
Pierre Goode, Kerry’s younger brother, was named Alabama’s Mr. Football in 1985 after leading Hazlewood (11-3) to another state championship, it’s first since 1982. The Golden Bears opened the season with two losses and finished second in their region. Pierre Goode, who later played at Alabama, was also named to the All Southern team.
Lynch was one of four first-team All-State players on Hazlewood’s 1989 state championship team. The other seniors were Antonio Langham, Leroy Allen and Brian Lovelady. The Golden Bears (13-1) suffered their only loss at Colbert County, 21-0, in the third game of the season. They won the Class 2A state championship with a 75-0 beat-down of Georgiana.
Remember to vote at decaturdaily.com. You do not need an online subscription to vote, but a first-time online subscription is just $6 for six months.
