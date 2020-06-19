You can’t go wrong with your vote in this contest.
When it comes to selecting your favorite Daily Player of the Year in Class 5A-7A before 2000, there are three great candidates. All three were quarterbacks.
Athens’ Philip Rivers (1999) has led the voting after two rounds. Chasing him are a pair of former Hartselle quarterbacks in Randy Campbell (1978) and Cameron Mims (1981).
Voting in the finals begins today at decaturdaily.com and lasts three days. First-round and semifinal votes do not carry over to the final round. You can vote once a day.
The time span between when Rivers played after Campbell and Mims shows how much the game changed in those two decades. Campbell and Mims played in the day when the option offense ruled the game. Quarterbacks in those days were more about reading the defense and making the decision on whether to hand the ball off, pitch it or run.
When Rivers came along, the game was more about cocking that passing arm and slinging the ball downfield. He threw for 2,023 yards and 15 touchdowns with seven interceptions in his senior season. His combined numbers as a two-year starter for Athens under his dad, head coach Steve Rivers, were 3,403 yards and 32 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.
Athens went a combined 21-5 in Rivers’ last two years at Athens. The Golden Eagles advanced to the third round of the state playoffs both seasons. In 1998, Athens got knocked out of the playoffs by Etowah, which lost in the Class 5A state championship game. In 1999, Gadsden beat Athens in the playoffs. Gadsden then lost in the semifinals to Etowah, which went on to win the state championship.
When Rivers was interviewed in 1999 about the Player of the Year honor, he said his recruiting choices were down to Auburn, North Carolina State, Ole Miss and Duke.
“It’s always been my dream to play college football and then pro football,” Rivers said. “You never know if you’re going to get there.”
Rivers did get there and is still going strong. The Alabama Super 12 selection was a four-year starter at North Carolina State. Now the man who wears No. 17 will be playing in his 17th NFL season this fall as the new quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts.
In 1978 it seemed like Campbell was a perfect fit to play quarterback in the wishbone offense at Alabama. The first-team All-State selection used his quick feet and quick decision-making skills to lead Hartselle to nine wins.
When it came to recruiting, Campbell got little interest from the Crimson Tide. He picked Auburn over Memphis State.
“I’ve always been an Alabama fan, ever since I was little,” Campbell said when he signed with Auburn. “They weren’t interested in me. I’m looking forward to playing against them.”
Four years later it would be Campbell handing off the ball to Bo Jackson, who dove over the top for the winning touchdown in the Iron Bowl to break Auburn’s nine-year losing streak to Alabama.
When it comes to winning quarterbacks at Hartselle, Mims stands at the top with 24 combined wins in 1980 and 1981. The two-time, first-team All-State selection led the Tigers to the state championship game both seasons.
“Cameron Mims is a complete quarterback,” Hartselle head coach Don Woods said in 1981. “He will find a way to beat you. He’s a complete field general and has great courage. He’s just a super football player.”
Hartselle would lose both of those state championships game on their home field at J.P. Cain Stadium. Charles Henderson from Troy won 14-7 in 1980. Eufaula won 39-20 in 1981.
In those two seasons, Hartselle outscored Decatur in two wins, 61-12, Austin in two wins, 66-31, and Athens in two wins, 36-0. The only regular season losses were at Arab, 10-3, in 1980 and at home in 1981 vs. Brentwood Academy from Tennessee, 28-18.
Remember to vote at decaturdaily.com.
