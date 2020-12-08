Dyllan Ward scored 21 points and Carson Muse had 19 in West Morgan’s 73-58 victory Monday over West Point. The Rebels led 41-19 at halftime.
• Priceville girls 78, Westminster 14: The Bulldogs (7-3) got 21 points from Zoey Benson, 13 from Kylie Hendrix, 11 from Lauren Hames and 10 from Natalie Cartee.
• Athens girls 56, Jackson-Olin 21: Kyndal Crutcher scored 18 and Jordyn Bailey had 12 for the Golden Eagles (5-1).
• Oneonta girls 48, Falkville 27: Makenzie Veal had nine points and seven rebounds to lead Falkville (4-2).
• Elkmont girls 58, Ardmore 48: Maggie Gant led Elkmont (7-2) with 15 points. Thea Hamlin had 12 and Morgan Morris added 10. Carlie Wise and Sarah Phillips each had 12 points for Ardmore. Brittney Jones added 11.
