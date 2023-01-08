The path to being named the Daily’s Player of the Year is really simple.
All that’s needed is a great season with numbers to back it up.
Falkville’s Isaiah Warnick did that times three and is The Decatur Daily’s Class 1A-4A Player of the Year. West Morgan’s Drew Phillips is The Daily’s 1A-4A Coach of the Year.
Warnick played safety for Blue Devils on defense and led the state with 12 interceptions, including three returned for touchdowns. When he wasn’t making interceptions, Warnick was busy making tackles. He finished with a team-high 117.
Warnick also excelled on the offensive side of the ball for Class 2A Falkville. He caught 54 passes for 1,217 yards and 18 touchdowns.
What can’t be quantified by numbers is the impact Warnick had on the game when opponents tried to game-plan how to stay away from him when he played defense or how to cover him when he played offense.
“It’s hard to describe the kind of season Isaiah had because I’ve never seen anybody have this kind of impact on a football team,” Falkville head coach Seth Ward said. “He affected the game in so many ways that it’s difficult to explain.”
The defensive honors earned Warnick first-team Class 2A All-State honors at defensive back. He’s the 16th All-State selection from Falkville since 2017.
Warnick is just the second player from Falkville to be selected as The Daily’s Player of the Year. The first was quarterback Aaron Dove in 2018.
Warnick’s unbelievable season probably wouldn't happen if he had not requested a position change before his senior season. He was already an impact player before his final season playing linebacker and running back.
“I just wanted to do whatever I could to help make our team better,” Warnick said. “I just felt like safety and receiver gave me an even better opportunity.”
The position change meant a physical linebacker got to use his speed to cover opposing receivers and use his smarts to bait opposing quarterbacks into bad throws. It meant on offense that a hard-charging, speedy running back, who is 6-foot-2, 175 pounds got to punish defensive backfields that couldn’t hope to contain him.
“I’ve played football since pee wees in elementary school,” Warnick said. “I love the game and this season was really special for me and our team.”
After starting the season at 2-2, the Blue Devils finished 7-5 and came in second in Region 8. Three of the regular season losses were each by just one touchdown or less.
Warnick’s biggest night on offense came in a 41-33 loss at eventual region champion Lexington. He caught eight passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns. His touchdowns were for 45, 75, 32 and 58 yards. That’s 180 yards on just his four TD catches. He also had 18 tackles.
The next week in a 28-6 win over Red Bay, Warnick caught seven passes for 112 yards and three touchdowns. He also had three interceptions that night.
The difference in a 27-20 win over Tanner was Warnick’s 103-yard interception return.
While the numbers have earned Warnick notoriety and added his name to the state record book, he’s most proud of being able to represent Falkville on the football field.
“Playing football at Falkville has meant so much to me,” Warnick said. “Our school is not huge. It’s really like a big family. Our team is like a brotherhood in that family. The experiences together with my brothers on Friday nights are something I’ll always remember.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.