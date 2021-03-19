The wet weather forced some changes in area baseball schedules.
Decatur was supposed to host Cullman in a doubleheader Thursday. That Class 6A, Area 14 matchup has been moved to today starting at 5 p.m.
Hartselle was scheduled to host Muscle Shoals on Thursday in another Class 6A, Area 14 contest. That game has also been moved to today starting at 4:30 p.m. The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday at Muscle Shoals starting at 11 a.m.
Austin was scheduled to travel to Hazel Green on Thursday for one game. That game has been rescheduled for Monday at 4:30 p.m.
