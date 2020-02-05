The chance of severe weather has forced a change in tonight’s basketball schedule.
The Class 7A, Area 8 girls games at Austin and the Class 2A, Area 16 girls games at Hatton have been moved to Thursday night. Those were the only games scheduled for tonight.
Thursday’s schedule at Austin has Bob Jones vs. Florence at 6 p.m. and Austin vs. James Clemens at 7:30 p.m. The championship game is Friday at 6 p.m. at Austin.
Thursday’s schedule at Hatton has Colbert County vs. Hatton at 6 p.m. and Tanner vs. Tharptown at 7:30 p.m. The championship game is Friday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.