FRIDAY
Addison 45, Phillips-Bear Creek 12
Alabama Chr. 56, Southside-Selma 38
Alexandria 69, Talladega 21
Aliceville 44, Greene Co. 6
American Chr. 24, Montevallo 7
Anniston 42, Cleburne Co. 0
Appalachian 34, Cedar Bluff 13
Arab 49, Hazel Green 21
Ariton 37, Samson 21
Athens 48, Fort Payne 21
Auburn 37, Prattville 29
Autaugaville 22, Central-Hayneville 16
B.C. Rain 24, Elberta 2
Baker 42, Fairhope 10
Banks Aca. 34, Pickens Aca. 6
Bayside Aca. 41, Satsuma 7
Beauregard 54, Jemison 14
Benjamin Russell 47, Helena 14
Berry 49, Brilliant 16
Bessemer City 53, Paul Bryant 32
Boaz 37, Douglas 0
Bob Jones 42, Albertville 14
Brantley 34, Red Level 6
Brewer 22, West Point 21
Carbon Hill 14, Tarrant 12
Catholic-Montgomery 45, Andalusia 23
Center Point 41, Oxford 24
Central-Clay Co. 26, Russell Co. 14
Central-Florence 49, East Lawrence 6
Chambers Aca. 42, Hooper 7
Charles Henderson 37, Selma 22
Cherokee Co. 40, Ashville 0
Chickasaw 24, St. Patrick (Miss.) 14
Choctaw Co. 58, J.F. Shields 0
Citronelle 29, LeFlore 6
Clarke Co. 48, Francis Marion 16
Clay-Chalkville 52, Shades Valley 0
Cleveland 40, Holly Pond 6
Colbert Co. 51, Elkmont 0
Collinsville 28, North Sand Mountain 12
Coosa Chr. 46, Woodville 6
Cordova 56, Curry 8
Cottage Hill 41, Hillcrest-Evergreen 16
Cottonwood 32, Geneva Co. 28
Cullman 31, Etowah 7
Dadeville 49, Randolph Co. 7
Danville 41, Brindlee Mountain 0
Davidson 28, Alma Bryant 7
Decatur 52, Buckhorn 14
Demopolis 55, Greenville 0
Deshler 48, Brooks 32
Dora 55, Oak Grove 22
Dothan 14, Opelika 7
East Limestone 49, Ardmore 22
Elba 48, Pleasant Home 6
Elmore Co. 63, Holtville 48
Enterprise 33, Jeff Davis 14
Escambia Aca. 40, South Choctaw Aca. 14
Eufaula 31, Early Co. (Ga.) 28
Excel 27, W.S. Neal 14
Fairfield 40, Hayden 12
Falkville 55, Tharptown 14
Flomaton 46, Monroe Co. 14
Florence 21, Sparkman 0
Foley 34, Daphne 7
Fyffe 41, Ider 0
G.W. Long 42, Wicksburg 35
Gadsden City 24, Calera 20
Gardendale 29, Mountain Brook 28
Geraldine 49, Glencoe 27
Glenwood 63, Morgan Aca. 32
Goshen 58, Horseshoe Bend 32
Gulf Shores 37, Vigor 21
Guntersville 41, Sardis 0
Hale Co. 32, Sipsey Valley 24
Haleyville 49, Corner 42 (OT)
Hanceville 35, Fultondale 3
Handley 49, Munford 14
Hatton 38, Red Bay 22
Headland 34, New Brockton 14
Hewitt-Trussville 45, Chelsea 14
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 35, McAdory 14
Homewood 34, Briarwood 10
Hoover 9, Thompson 0
Houston Aca. 42, Providence Chr. 7
Houston Co. 56, McKenzie 34
Hueytown 68, Central-Tuscaloosa 0
Huntsville 45, Austin 31
Isabella 48, Woodland 14
J.B. Pennington 12, Southeastern-Blount 7
J.U. Blacksher 48, Washington Co. 0
Jackson 56, Wilcox Central 0
Jackson Aca. 50, Wilcox Aca. 22
Jacksonville 48, White Plains 14
James Clemens 63, Grissom 27
John Carroll 13, Wenonah 12
Keith 42, R.C. Hatch 0
Lanett 52, Barbour Co. 0
Lauderdale Co. 34, Colbert Heights 0
Leeds 31, Lincoln 10
Lee-Huntsville 49, Columbia 8
Lee-Montgomery 22, Smiths Station 16
Lee-Scott 49, Fort Dale Aca. 14
Lexington 75, Sheffield 27
Loachapoka 40, Billingsley 6
Locust Fork 26, West End-Walnut Grove 16
Lowndes Aca. 21, Crenshaw Chr. 20
Luverne 36, LaFayette 18
Lynn 32, South Lamar 9
Macon-East 42, Abbeville Chr. 27
Madison Aca. 56, Susan Moore 7
Madison Co. 47, St. John Paul II 31
Maplesville 35, Verbena 14
Marengo 22, University Charter 14
Marion Co. 41, Hubbertville 28
Mary Montgomery 42, Robertsdale 0
McGill-Toolen 45, Blount 18
Meek 69, Cherokee 8
Millry 36, Leroy 14
Mobile Chr. 34, Thomasville 7
Monroe Aca. 22, Autauga Aca. 16
Montgomery Aca. 40, Geneva 13
Moody 35, Southside-Gadsden 13
North Jackson 60, DAR 7
Northridge 28, Brookwood 14
Northside 48, Hamilton 0
Northside Methodist 31, Ashford 28
Notasulga 40, Calhoun 6
Oak Mountain 9, Spain Park 3
Ohatchee 41, Plainview 28
Oneonta 49, Good Hope 21
Opp 38, Straughn 14
Orange Beach 55, Escambia Co. 19
Parker 34, Huffman 12
Patrician 48, Clarke Prep 7
Pelham 28, Chilton Co. 7
Phil Campbell 44, Clements 32
Piedmont 28, Hokes Bluff 7
Pike Co. 63, Daleville 6
Pike Liberal Arts at Bowden Co. (Ga.), canceled
Pinson Valley 45, Pell City 21
Pleasant Grove 45, Jasper 14
Pleasant Valley 20, Gaston 14
Prattville Chr. 41, Sumter Central 20
Priceville 35, Randolph 21
Ranburne 64, Central-Coosa 14
Reeltown 8, Highland Home 7
Rehobeth 23, Shelby Co. 12
Rogers 49, West Limestone 28
Russellville 41, Fairview 14
Saks 35, Walter Wellborn 18
Sand Rock 33, Whitesburg Chr. 0
Scottsboro 54, Crossville 7
Slocomb 42, Bullock Co. 6
Southern Aca. 34, Coosa Valley 0
Southern Choctaw 44, Fruitdale 30
Spanish Fort 45, Murphy 6
Spring Garden 47, Ragland 21
Springville 42, St. Clair Co. 32
St. Paul’s 28, Baldwin Co. 10
Stanhope Elmore 27, Park Crossing 6
Sumiton Chr. 28, Holy Spirit 17
Sweet Water 30, St. Luke’s 14
Sylvania 45, Westbrook Chr. 22
T.R. Miller 35, St. Michael 6
Theodore 27, Saraland 26
Trinity 58, Greensboro 0
Tuscaloosa Aca. 41, Cold Springs 22
UMS-Wright 21, Faith-Mobile 20
Valiant Cross 23, Bessemer Aca. 9
Valley 12, Carroll-Ozark 6
Valley Head 57, Gaylesville 30
Vestavia Hills 59, Tuscaloosa Co. 18
Victory Chr. 25, Winterboro 12
Vincent 43, Thorsby 8
Wadley beat Talladega Co. Central, forfeit
Waterloo 38, Shoals Chr. 6
Weaver 30, Beulah 14
West Blocton 32, Dallas Co. 0
West Morgan 61, Wilson 0
Westminster-Huntsville 46, New Hope 14
Wetumpka 34, Sidney Lanier 16
Winfield 43, Oakman 0
Winston Co. 46, Lamar Co. 28
Zion Chapel 22, Abbeville 16
THURSDAY
B.B. Comer 47, Fayetteville 6
Bibb Co. 49, Holt 0
BTW-Tuskegee 60, Dale Co. 12
Carver-Montgomery 22, Pike Road 19
Edgewood 31, Lakeside 12
Fayette Co. 35, Midfield 16
Florala 56, Kinston 30
Hackleburg 44, Vina 6
Jackson-Olin 24, Mortimer Jordan 17
Linden 68, A.L. Johnson 0
Pisgah 35, Section 8
Ramsay 48, Carver-Birmingham 6
Snook 46, Sparta 32
Vinemont 47, Asbury 0
Woodlawn 22, Minor 18
IDLE
Alabama-Deaf, Central-Phenix City, Childersburg, Decatur Heritage, Donoho, Georgiana, Gordo, Hartselle, Jemison-Huntsville, Lawrence Co., Marbury, Mars Hill Bible, McIntosh, Muscle Shoals, Pickens Co., St. James, Sulligent, Sylacauga, Tallassee, Tanner, Williamson.
