FRIDAY
Abbeville Chr. 32, Lakeside 14
Addison 56, Shoals Chr. 0
Alabama Chr. 43, Bayside Aca. 18
Appalachian at Southeastern-Blount, canceled
Asbury 36, Woodville 32
Athens 32, Russellville 31
Auburn 63, Smiths Station 0
Baldwin Co. 51, Robertsdale 27
Banks Aca. 25, Valiant Cross 21
Beauregard 28, Lincoln 17
Benjamin Russell 48, Valley 7
Blount 28, Murphy 22
Boaz 21, Lee-Huntsville 20
Brantley 53, Florala 25
Brewer 56, Danville 0
Cedar Bluff 34, Donoho 0
Central-Clay Co. 35, Wetumpka 30
Central-Phenix City 27, Prattville 7
Chickasaw 28, Satsuma 21
Chilton Co. 31, Marbury 14
Choctaw Co. 31, University Charter 14
Clarke Prep 34, Monroe Aca. 6
Cleveland 14, Susan Moore 12
Colbert Co. 31, Sulligent 28
Coosa Chr. 43, Victory Chr. 14
Coosa Valley 13, Sparta 12
Crenshaw Chr. 62, Snook 14
Dadeville 28, Wicksburg 21
Daphne 34, Hillcrest-Evergreen 14
Decatur 17, Scottsboro 14
Dora 34, St. Clair Co. 14
Douglas 45, North Sand Mountain 13
Elba 31, McKenzie 0
Elberta 28, Citronelle 27
Elmore Co. 60, Jemison 12
Enterprise 36, Lee-Montgomery 18
Etowah 42, Southside-Gadsden 26
Fairhope 44, Briarwood 22
Faith-Mobile 61, LeFlore 6
Fayette Co. 28, Hamilton 8
Fayetteville 41, Holy Spirit 14
Flomaton 56, Marengo 0
Fort Dale Aca. 35, Escambia Aca. 19
Fort Payne 35, Cherokee Co. 16
Francis Marion 30, R.C. Hatch 24
Fyffe 35, Sylvania 14
Gaston 50, Brindlee Mountain 6
Gaylesville 54, Talladega Co. Central 14
Georgiana 60, Pleasant Home 14
Geraldine 42, Crossville 13
Glenwood 48, Chambers Aca. 7
Grissom 34, Buckhorn 31
Guntersville 49, Albertville 7
Hanceville 54, East Lawrence 23
Hartselle 38, Bob Jones 31
Homewood 38, Jasper 20
Horseshoe Bend 16, Beulah 13
Houston Aca. 21, Pike Co. 20
Huntsville 63, Hazel Green 7
Isabella 55, Keith 28
J.U. Blacksher 41, Jay (Fla.) 20
John Carroll 28, Maplesville 12
Kinston 18, Houston Co. 15
Lawrence Co. 28, Wilson 27
Lee-Scott 55, Edgewood 0
Lowndes Aca. 48, Hooper 31
Lynn 44, Hubbertville 14
Macon-East 14, Autauga Aca. 10
Madison Aca. 49, Westminster-Huntsville 14
Mars Hill Bible 35, Linden 6
Meek 48, Oakman 22
Model-Deaf (D.C.) 44, Alabama-Deaf 12
Northridge 41, Alma Bryant 14
Northside 27, Sipsey Valley 6
Northside Methodist 48, New Brockton 18
Northview (Fla.) 57, Escambia Co. 14
Oxford 34, Jacksonville 28
Patrician 48, Wilcox Aca. 20
Phil Campbell 30, Red Bay 24 (2OT)
Piedmont 41, Sylacauga 20
Pike Road 49, BTW-Tuskegee 34
Pisgah 31, North Jackson 30
Plainview 36, New Hope 27
Prattville Chr. 42, Monroe Co. 12
Ranburne 27, Randolph Co. 18
Randolph 34, Fairview 14
Reeltown 40, Zion Chapel 8
Rehobeth 40, G.W. Long 21
Rogers 35, Lexington 18
Saks 62, Talladega 24
Samson 38, Red Level 24
Saraland 48, McGill-Toolen 31
Sardis 16, Hokes Bluff 14
South Lamar 41, Brilliant 0
Southern Aca. 42, South Choctaw Aca. 19
St. James 31, Carroll-Ozark 28
St. John Paul II 42, Elkmont 14
Sumiton Chr. 53, Berry 18
T.R. Miller 29, W.S. Neal 0
Tallassee 35, Holtville 7
Theodore 16, St. Paul’s 3
Thorsby 42, Billingsley 22
Tuscaloosa Aca. 41, Holt 6
Tuscaloosa Co. 20, Brookwood 14
UMS-Wright 17, Williamson 8
Verbena 66, A.L. Johnson 0
Vinemont 42, Holly Pond 22
Wadley 49, Woodland 0
Walter Wellborn 27, Cleburne Co. 9
Waterloo 46, Vina 8
West End-Walnut Grove 25, Glencoe 17
West Morgan 55, Haleyville 38
Westbrook Chr. 47, White Plains 27
Whitesburg Chr. 49, Tharptown 7
Wilcox Central 51, J.F. Shields 10
Winterboro 22, Childersburg 21
THURSDAY
Autaugaville 70, Central-Coosa 20
Bessemer Aca. 34, Cornerstone-Columbiana 8
Brooks 28, Lauderdale Co. 7
Center Point at Leeds, canceled
Central-Florence 49, Ardmore 41
Chipley (Fla.) 28, Excel 12
Colbert Heights 20, Decatur Heritage 13
Collinsville 27, Valley Head 22
Cordova 41, Carver-Birmingham 18
Corner 36, Hayden 14
Cottage Hill 36, St. Luke's 15
Dothan 41, Jeff Davis 12
East Limestone 45, Jemison-Huntsville 6
Falkville 30, Winston Co. 20
Foley 28, Jackson-Olin 12
Gordo 39, Hale Co. 0
Gulf Shores 56, B.C. Rain 27
Hackleburg 50, Cherokee 8
Headland 53, Cottonwood 26
Hueytown 35, Gardendale 21
Jackson 44, Davidson 14
Leroy 56, Washington Co. 6
McAdory 30, Calera 9
Montevallo 21, Tarrant 14
Morgan Aca. 30, Pickens Aca. 0
Mortimer Jordan 35, Fultondale 0
Mountain Brook 41, Baker 7
Munford 24, Ashville 9
Muscle Shoals 31, Sparkman 21
Oak Grove 47, Carbon Hill 18
Opp 20, Ashford 6
Orange Beach 31, Fruitdale 16
Pell City 70, Springville 40
Pickens Co. 51, Marion Co. 21
Pike Liberal Arts 50, Calhoun 6
Pleasant Valley 28, Weaver 22
Russell Co. 33, Greenville 13
Slocomb 48, Geneva Co. 8
Southside-Selma 56, Dallas Co. 36
Spain Park 35, Pelham 14
Stanhope Elmore 21, Minor 7
Straughn 19, Providence Chr. 7
Thomasville 31, Clarke Co. 6
Vestavia Hills 44, Helena 24
Winfield 47, Lamar Co. 14
Woodlawn 31, Shelby Co. 7
IDLE
Abbeville, Alexandria, Aliceville, American Chr., Andalusia, Anniston, Arab, Ariton, Austin, B.B. Comer, Barbour Co., Bessemer City, Bibb Co., Bullock Co., Carver-Montgomery, Catholic-Montgomery, Central-Hayneville, Central-Tuscaloosa, Charles Henderson, Chelsea, Clay-Chalkville, Clements, Cold Springs, Columbia, Cullman, Curry, Dale Co., Daleville, DAR, Demopolis, Deshler, Eufaula, Fairfield, Florence, Gadsden City, Geneva, Good Hope, Goshen, Greene Co., Greensboro, Handley, Hatton, Hewitt-Trussville, Highland Home, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Hoover, Huffman, Ider, J.B. Pennington, Jackson Aca, James Clemens, LaFayette, Lanett, Loachapoka, Locust Fork, Luverne, Madison Co., Mary Montgomery, McIntosh, Midfield, Millry, Mobile Chr., Montgomery Aca., Moody, Notasulga, Oak Mountain, Ohatchee, Oneonta, Opelika, Park Crossing, Parker, Paul Bryant, Phillips-Bear Creek, Pinson Valley, Pleasant Grove, Priceville, Ragland, Ramsay, Sand Rock, Section, Selma, Shades Valley, Sheffield, Sidney Lanier, Southern Choctaw, Spanish Fort, Spring Garden, St. Michael, Sumter Central, Sweet Water, Tanner, Thompson, Trinity, Vigor, Vincent, Wenonah, West Blocton, West Limestone, West Point.
