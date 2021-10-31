FRIDAY

Abbeville 37, Pike Co. 21

Alexandria 25, Piedmont 20

Aliceville 38, Linden 8

American Chr. 55, Mars Hill Bible 36

Arab 45, Boaz 14

Ardmore 7, West Limestone 3

Ashville 33, Weaver 6

Autauga Aca. 42, Glenwood 0

Autaugaville 20, A.L. Johnson 16

Baker 51, Davidson 35

Bayside Aca. 35, Elberta 27

Beauregard 35, Holt 0

Benjamin Russell 35, Sylacauga 28

Brantley 29, Charles Henderson 15

Briarwood 40, Corner 15

Carbon Hill 42, Brilliant 0

Carver-Montgomery 14, Greenville 8

Central-Clay Co. 30, Handley 16

Central-Coosa 60, Talladega Co. Central 20

Central-Hayneville 33, Calhoun 0

Chambers Aca. 44, Crenshaw Chr. 0

Childersburg 39, Fayetteville 0

Chilton Co. 14, Marbury 10

Citronelle 6, Leroy 2

Cleburne Co. 55, Randolph Co. 6

Cleveland 42, Susan Moore 19

Colbert Heights 14, Wilson 6

Danville 35, Lawrence Co. 28

Dora 15, West Blocton 7

Dothan 17, McGill-Toolen 13

Escambia Aca. 64, Bessemer Aca. 0

Etowah 27, Southside-Gadsden 14

Fairview 57, Holly Pond 16

Fayette Co. 24, Red Bay 20

Flomaton 42, Escambia Co. 0

Foley 37, Alma Bryant 0

Fort Payne 32, North Jackson 7

Fultondale 64, Tarrant 0

G.W. Long 21, Houston Aca. 20

Gaylesville 52, Alabama-Deaf 14

Geraldine 53, Crossville 0

Grissom 40, Hazel Green 34

Gulf Shores 55, Satsuma 6

Guntersville 49, Albertville 28

Hale Co. 21, Lamar Co. 14

Hanceville 24, Elkmont 6

Highland Home 43, Loachapoka 0

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 48, Demopolis 7

Hokes Bluff 42, Sardis 12

Hooper 41, Cornerstone-Columbiana 6

Horseshoe Bend 14, Woodland 6

Huntsville 21, Decatur 7

IMG Aca. (Fla.) 27, Auburn 17

J.B. Pennington 28, Locust Fork 7

Jay (Fla.) 24, J.U. Blacksher 0

Jemison 21, Elmore Co. 10

John Carroll 49, St. Clair Co. 0

Keith 14, Isabella 7

Lee-Huntsville 43, Westminster-Huntsville 40

Lee-Scott 31, Morgan Aca. 17

Lowndes Aca. 40, Fort Dale Aca. 14

Luverne 42, Georgiana 7

Lynn 41, Cherokee 0

Macon-East 49, Abbeville Chr. 13

Meek 22, Sumiton Chr. 20

Mobile Chr. 27, B.C. Rain 16

Moody 22, Springville 13

Northridge 37, Tuscaloosa Co. 6

Northside 45, Sipsey Valley 13

Oakman 26, Cordova 12

Ohatchee 47, Munford 20

Patrician 42, Pickens Aca. 13

Pell City 50, Jemison-Huntsville 26

Pike Liberal Arts 62, Monroe Aca. 6

Pike Road 41, BTW-Tuskegee 6

Pinson Valley 15, Lee-Montgomery 14

Pisgah 20, Douglas 7

Plainview 49, Glencoe 13

Prattville 43, Bob Jones 31

Priceville 55, St. John Paul II 0

Providence Chr. 33, Florala 20

Ragland 38, Asbury 6

Red Level 49, J.F. Shields 6

Reeltown 40, Holtville 26

Rogers 21, Lexington 13

Shelby Co. 35, Talladega 21

South Choctaw Aca. 38, Clarke Prep 14

Southeastern-Blount 39, Appalachian 7

Southern Choctaw 50, Washington Co. 20

Spanish Fort 31, Daphne 17

Sparta 6, Coosa Valley 0

Spring Garden 21, Wadley 19

St. James 42, Trinity 35

St. Michael 48, Millry 6

Stanhope Elmore 31, Smiths Station 25

Sylvania 41, North Sand Mountain 20

T.R. Miller 40, W.S. Neal 16

Tallassee 41, Carroll-Ozark 35

Tanner 42, Waterloo 16

Tharptown 28, Vina 0

Theodore 48, Mary Montgomery 7

THorsby 36, Billingsley 14

UMS-Wright 31, Helena 0

Vincent 34, Prattville Chr. 6

Vinemont 30, Cold Springs 6

Westbrook Chr. 37, Donoho 26

Whitesburg Chr. 35, Coosa Chr. 28 (OT)

Wilcox Aca. 34, Edgewood 20

Winston Co. 64, Falkville 22

Winterboro 34, Berry 20

THURSDAY

Alabama Chr. 31, Montgomery Aca. 21

Baldwin Co. 49, LeFlore 8

Brooks 25, Lauderdale Co. 16

Brookwood 69, Oak Grove 14

Bullock Co. beat Carver-Birmingham, forfeit

Calera 31, Chelsea 21

Central-Phenix City 53, Oxford 7

Chickasaw 66, Francis Marion 0

Clay-Chalkville 48, Oak Mountain 0

Clements 54, Hatton 30

Cottage Hill 17, St. Luke’s 12

DAR 39, Brindlee Mountain 2

Deshler 41, Colbert Co. 0

East Lawrence 37, Sheffield 34

Excel 54, Monroe Co. 8

Fairfield 34, Central-Tuscaloosa 19

Fairhope 49, Murphy 18

Fyffe 45, Scottsboro 7

Gardendale 27, Florence 14

Gordo 43, Pickens Co. 14

Greensboro 20, Greene Co. 18

Hueytown 58, Spain Park 21

Jackson-Olin 48, Wenonah 7

Jasper 41, Bessemer City 14

Jeff Davis 35, Park Crossing 7

LaFayette 30, Beulah 0

Lee-Scott 48, Springwood 14

Madison Aca. 34, Russellville 20

Minor 35, Woodlawn 13

Montevallo 20, Maplesville 7

Mountain Brook 34, Austin 0

Muscle Shoals 42, Sparkman 7

New Hope 47, R.A. Hubbard 38

Northside Methodist 12, Ashford 8

Orange Beach 35, McIntosh 14

Parker 42, Mortimer Jordan 14

Pelham 10, Homewood 7

Phil Campbell 31, Hackleburg 8

Sand Rock 47, Cedar Bluff 13

Section 53, Woodville 6

Slocomb 58, Geneva Co. 20

Southside-Selma 40, Dallas Co. 14

St. Paul’s 24, Vigor 20

Sulligent 43, South Lamar 20

Thomasville 15, Clarke Co. 14 (OT)

Valley Head 27, Collinsville 14

Vestavia Hills 17, Shades Valley 0

West Point 69, Curry 20

White Plains 27, Pleasant Valley 6

Zion Chapel 39, Pleasant Home 24

IDLE

Addison, Andalusia, Anniston, Ariton, Athens, B.B. Comer, Barbour Co., Bibb Co., Blount, Brewer, Buckhorn, Catholic-Montgomery, Center Point, Central-Florence, Cherokee Co., Chickasaw, Choctaw Co., Columbia, Cottonwood, Cullman, Dadeville, Dale Co., Daleville, Decatur Heritage, East Limestone, Elba, Enterprise, Eufaula, Faith-Mobile, Francis Marion, Fruitdale, Gadsden City, Gaston, Geneva, Good Hope, Goshen, Haleyville, Hamilton, Hartselle, Hayden, Headland, Hewitt-Trussville, Hillcrest-Evergreen, Hoover, Houston Co., Hubbertville, Huffman, Ider, Jackson, Jackson Aca., Jacksonville, James Clemens, Kinston, Lanett, Leeds, Lincoln, Madison Co., Marengo, Marion Co., McAdory, McKenzie, Midfield, New Brockton, Notasulga, Oneonta, Opelika, Opp, Paul Bryant, Phillips-Bear Creek, Pleasant Grove, R.C. Hatch, Ramsay, Ranburne, Randolph, Rehobeth, Robertsdale, Russell Co., Saks, Samson, Saraland, Selma, Shoals Chr., Sidney Lanier, Straughn, Sumter Central, Sweet Water, Thompson, Valley, Verbena, Victory Chr., Walter Wellborn, West End-Walnut Grove, West Morgan, Wetumpka, Wicksburg, Wilcox Central, Williamson, Winfield.

