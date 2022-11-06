CLASS 7A
Auburn 35, Fairhope 17
Central-Phenix City 58, Mary Montgomery 7
Dothan 42, Foley 28
Enterprise 35, Baker 26
Hewitt-Trussville 38, Florence 20
Hoover 45, Bob Jones 19
Thompson 34, Huntsville 0
Vestavia Hills 52, Austin 10
CLASS 6A
Center Point 26, Jackson-Olin 8
Decatur 31, Fort Payne 8
Gadsden City 41, Cullman 24
Gardendale 31, Oxford 14
Hartselle 52, Buckhorn 7
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 38, Calera 0
Homewood 35, McAdory 30
Hueytown 56, Benjamin Russell 28
Mountain Brook 49, Pinson Valley 7
Muscle Shoals 58, Hazel Green 7
Parker 7, Clay-Chalkville 6
Pelham 44, Northridge 14
Pike Road 22, Spanish Fort 21
Saraland 48, Wetumpka 14
St. Paul’s 13, Carver-Montgomery 0
Theodore 35, Sidney Lanier 20
CLASS 5A
Arab 54, East Limestone 14
Beauregard 35, Marbury 10
Central-Clay Co. 50, Holtville 0
Charles Henderson 20, Williamson 16
Demopolis 48, Elmore Co. 28
Faith-Mobile 21, Eufaula 15
Gulf Shores 42, Carroll-Ozark 0
Guntersville 24, Fairview 13
Leeds 39, Fairfield 13
Moody 29, Jasper 21
Pleasant Grove 43, Alexandria 14
Ramsay 61, Southside-Gadsden 25
Russellville 63, Boaz 10
Scottsboro 45, Brewer 14
Tallassee 49, Selma 16
UMS-Wright 56, Headland 13
CLASS 4A
American Chr. 16, Munford 13
Andalusia 25, Jackson 10
Anniston 52, Sipsey Valley 0
BTW-Tuskegee 46, Orange Beach 43
Catholic-Montgomery 41, Bayside Aca. 13
Cherokee Co. 47, Corner 10
Deshler 68, Madison Co. 34
Dora 34, Good Hope 6
Etowah 42, Northside 21
Handley 46, West Blocton 6
Jacksonville 35, Bibb Co. 28
Oneonta 56, Haleyville 14
Priceville 49, Central-Florence 28
Randolph 54, Rogers 15
T.R. Miller 41, Montgomery Aca. 7
West Morgan 27, Westminster-Huntsville 7
CLASS 3A
Alabama Chr. 63, Randolph Co. 30
Colbert Co. 57, J.B. Pennington 28
Dadeville 33, Southside-Selma 8
Geraldine 24, Winfield 8
Gordo 50, Ohatchee 6
Lauderdale Co. 41, Vinemont 7
Madison Aca. 49, Phil Campbell 28
Mars Hill Bible 62, Danville 7
Mobile Chr. 30, Houston Aca. 3
Piedmont 61, Oakman 0
Pike Co. 42, Excel 14
St. James 54, Walter Wellborn 7
Sylvania 35, Fayette Co. 6
Thomasville 20, Straughn 9
Trinity 37, Saks 0
W.S. Neal 27, Opp 13
CLASS 2A
Aliceville 62, West End-Walnut Grove 13
Ariton 61, Chickasaw 22
B.B. Comer 45, Lanett 20
Clarke Co. 27, Cottonwood 7
Falkville 42, Collinsville 7
Fyffe 55, Red Bay 8
G.W. Long 19, St. Luke’s 16
Highland Home 29, Isabella 21
Lexington 49, North Sand Mountain 14
Pisgah 40, Hatton 20
Reeltown 49, Thorsby 8
Southeastern-Blount 16, Lamar Co. 7
Tuscaloosa Aca. 42, Locust Fork 28
Vincent 36, Luverne 35
Wicksburg 34, J.U. Blacksher 7
Winston Co. 50, Cleveland 14
CLASS 1A
Addison 66, Appalachian 22
Brantley 39, Choctaw Co. 3
Coosa Chr. 51, Hackleburg 8
Elba 42, Southern Choctaw 20
Leroy 47, Georgiana 12
Linden 54, Autaugaville 8
Loachapoka 28, Keith 24
Lynn 42, Donoho 0
Maplesville 55, R.C. Hatch 8
Marion Co. 59, Ragland 22
Meek 46, Cedar Bluff 6
Millry 55, Florala 7
Pickens Co. 34, Wadley 15
Spring Garden 35, South Lamar 7
Sweet Water 48, Verbena 8
Valley Head 61, Phillips-Bear Creek 20
AISA CLASS AAA
Glenwood (7-3) receives bye
Lee-Scott (10-0) receives bye
Morgan Aca. 40, Autauga Aca. 24
Valiant Cross 30, Monroe Aca. 20
AISA CLASS AA
Chambers Aca. 56, Escambia Aca. 12
Clarke Prep 35, Macon-East 19
Edgewood 14, Banks Aca. 7
Patrician 55, Abbeville Chr. 13
AISA CLASS A
Crenshaw Chr. 32, Wilcox Aca. 6
Jackson Aca. 58, Lakeside 0
Lowndes Aca. 68, Snook 12
Southern Aca. 21, South Choctaw Aca. 14
--
Week 13 pairings
(7 p.m. Friday unless noted)
CLASS 7A
Dothan (8-3) at Auburn (10-1)
Enterprise (8-3) at Central-Phenix City (9-2)
Hewitt-Trussville (8-3) at Hoover (10-1)
Vestavia Hills (7-4) at Thompson (8-3)
CLASS 6A
Saraland (10-1) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (11-0)
Pike Road (7-4) at Homewood (9-2)
Pelham (6-5) at St. Paul's (6-5)
Hueytown (8-3) at Theodore (11-0)
Mountain Brook (9-2) at Gadsden City (7-4)
Center Point (9-1) at Hartselle (11-0)
Muscle Shoals (9-1) at Parker (7-4)
Gardendale (8-3) at Decatur (9-2)
CLASS 5A
Gulf Shores (10-1) at Central-Clay Co. (9-2)
Demopolis (10-1) at Faith-Mobile (9-2)
Charles Henderson (9-1) at Tallassee (7-4)
Beauregard (10-1) at UMS-Wright (11-0)
Pleasant Grove (9-1) at Russellville (7-4)
Moody (10-1) at Arab (10-1)
Scottsboro (7-4) at Leeds (10-0)
Ramsay (9-2) at Guntersville (9-2), Thursday
CLASS 4A
Anniston (10-0) at BTW-Tuskegee (6-5)
Andalusia (10-1) at American Chr. (9-2)
Catholic-Montgomery (11-0) at Jacksonville (8-3)
Handley (10-1) at T.R. Miller (10-1)
Priceville (11-0) at Oneonta (9-1)
Etowah (8-3) at Deshler (11-0)
West Morgan (10-1) at Cherokee Co. (9-2)
Randolph (9-2) at Dora (8-3)
CLASS 3A
Thomasville (8-3) at Dadeville (10-0)
St. James (9-2) at W.S. Neal (7-4)
Trinity (9-2) at Mobile Chr. (4-7)
Pike Co. (7-3) at Alabama Chr. (8-3), Thursday
Mars Hill Bible (10-1) at Geraldine (8-3)
Sylvania (8-3) at Madison Aca. (9-2)
Piedmont (9-2) at Colbert Co. (7-4)
Lauderdale Co. (7-4) at Gordo (10-1)
CLASS 2A
B.B. Comer (9-2) at Wicksburg (6-5)
G.W. Long (8-3) at Reeltown (9-1)
Highland Home (10-1) at Ariton (10-1)
Vincent (10-1) at Clarke Co. (6-5)
Tuscaloosa Aca. (9-2) at Lexington (9-2)
Fyffe (11-0) at Winston Co. (7-4)
Pisgah (9-2) at Southeastern-Blount (9-1)
Falkville (7-4) at Aliceville (10-1)
CLASS 1A
Leroy (9-1) at Maplesville (8-3)
Brantley (9-2) at Linden (9-1)
Sweet Water (7-2) at Elba (11-0)
Loachapoka (9-1) at Millry (10-1), Thursday
Pickens Co. (8-3) at Meek (11-0)
Valley Head (10-1) at Marion Co. (8-3)
Coosa Chr. (7-4) at Spring Garden (10-1)
Addison (9-2) at Lynn (10-1)
AISA CLASS AAA
Valiant Cross (4-6) at Lee-Scott (10-0)
Morgan Aca. (7-4) at Glenwood (7-3)
AISA CLASS AA
Clarke Prep (8-3) at Chambers Aca. (8-3)
Edgewood (6-5) at Patrician (11-0)
AISA CLASS A
Southern Aca. (5-5) at Lowndes Aca. (9-2)
Crenshaw Chr. (8-3) at Jackson Aca. (11-0)
