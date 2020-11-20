AHSAA Class 1A-6A semifinal pairings.
CLASS 6A
Saraland (11-2) at Spanish Fort (10-3)
Mountain Brook (11-1) at Pinson Valley (10-2)
CLASS 5A
Faith-Mobile (11-1) at St. Paul's (13-0)
Pleasant Grove (10-2) at Ramsay (12-0)
CLASS 4A
Handley (10-1) at American Chr. (13-0)
Gordo (12-1) at Etowah (9-3)
CLASS 3A
Catholic-Montgomery (11-2) at Montgomery Aca. (13-0)
Piedmont (12-1) at Fyffe (13-0)
CLASS 2A
Abbeville (11-1) at Leroy (11-1)
Spring Garden (12-1) at Mars Hill Bible (11-2)
CLASS 1A
Brantley (13-0) at Linden (12-0)
Pickens Co. (10-3) at Berry (11-1)
Week 16
AHSAA championships
(Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa)
CLASS 7A
Auburn (11-1) vs. Thompson (13-0), 7 p.m. Dec. 2
CLASS 6A
7:30 p.m. Dec. 4
CLASS 5A
7:30 p.m. Dec. 3
CLASS 4A
10 a.m. Dec. 4
CLASS 3A
10 a.m. Dec. 3
CLASS 2A
2:45 p.m. Dec. 4
CLASS 1A
2:45 p.m. Dec. 3
