Aliceville wide receiver Jatavis Colvin (3) rushes the ball upfield in between the Mars Hill defenders. The Aliceville High School Yellow Jackets hosted the Mars Hill Bible School Panthers during the AHSAA 2A quarterfinals on Nov. 20. [Photo/Hannah Saad]

 Hannah Saad

AHSAA Class 1A-6A semifinal pairings.

CLASS 6A

Saraland (11-2) at Spanish Fort (10-3)

Mountain Brook (11-1) at Pinson Valley (10-2)

CLASS 5A

Faith-Mobile (11-1) at St. Paul's (13-0)

Pleasant Grove (10-2) at Ramsay (12-0)

CLASS 4A

Handley (10-1) at American Chr. (13-0)

Gordo (12-1) at Etowah (9-3)

CLASS 3A

Catholic-Montgomery (11-2) at Montgomery Aca. (13-0)

Piedmont (12-1) at Fyffe (13-0)

CLASS 2A

Abbeville (11-1) at Leroy (11-1)

Spring Garden (12-1) at Mars Hill Bible (11-2)

CLASS 1A

Brantley (13-0) at Linden (12-0)

Pickens Co. (10-3) at Berry (11-1)

Week 16

AHSAA championships

(Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa)

CLASS 7A

Auburn (11-1) vs. Thompson (13-0), 7 p.m. Dec. 2

CLASS 6A

7:30 p.m. Dec. 4

CLASS 5A

7:30 p.m. Dec. 3

CLASS 4A

10 a.m. Dec. 4

CLASS 3A

10 a.m. Dec. 3

CLASS 2A

2:45 p.m. Dec. 4

CLASS 1A

2:45 p.m. Dec. 3

