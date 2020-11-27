Scores from around the state:
CLASS 6A
Pinson Valley 27, Mountain Brook 10
Spanish Fort 13, Saraland 7
CLASS 5A
Pleasant Grove 35, Ramsay 14
St. Paul’s 21, Faith-Mobile 20 (OT)
CLASS 4A
Gordo 21, Etowah 14
Handley 34, American Chr. 13
CLASS 3A
Catholic-Montgomery 35, Montgomery Aca. 28 (OT)
Fyffe 14, Piedmont 6
CLASS 2A
Abbeville 60, Leroy 45
Mars Hill Bible 32, Spring Garden 14
CLASS 1A
Linden 22, Brantley 7
Pickens Co. 24, Berry 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.