Mars Hill fans stand the rain to support their team against Spring Garden during the Class 2A semifinals on Friday at Mars Hill Bible School. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]

 Dan Busey/TimesDaily

Scores from around the state:

CLASS 6A

Pinson Valley 27, Mountain Brook 10

Spanish Fort 13, Saraland 7

CLASS 5A

Pleasant Grove 35, Ramsay 14

St. Paul’s 21, Faith-Mobile 20 (OT)

CLASS 4A

Gordo 21, Etowah 14

Handley 34, American Chr. 13

CLASS 3A

Catholic-Montgomery 35, Montgomery Aca. 28 (OT)

Fyffe 14, Piedmont 6

CLASS 2A

Abbeville 60, Leroy 45

Mars Hill Bible 32, Spring Garden 14

CLASS 1A

Linden 22, Brantley 7

Pickens Co. 24, Berry 18

MORE: Week 16: AHSAA championship pairings, schedule

