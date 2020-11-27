F201128 mars hill
Mars Hill’s Peyton Higgins (21) celebrates a touchdown over Spring Garden during the Class 2A semifinals on Friday at Mars Hill Bible School. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]

 Dan Busey/TimesDaily

(Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa)

CLASS 7A

Auburn (11-1) vs. Thompson (13-0), 7 p.m. Wednesday

CLASS 6A

Spanish Fort (11-3) vs. Pinson Valley (11-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday

CLASS 5A

St. Paul’s (14-0) vs. Pleasant Grove (11-2), 7:30 p.m. Thursday

CLASS 4A

Handley (11-1) vs. Gordo (13-1), 10 a.m. Friday

CLASS 3A

Catholic-Montgomery (12-2) vs. Fyffe (14-0), 10 a.m. Thursday

CLASS 2A

Abbeville (12-1) vs. Mars Hill Bible (12-2), 2:45 p.m. Friday

CLASS 1A

Linden (13-0) vs. Pickens Co. (11-3), 2:45 p.m. Thursday

