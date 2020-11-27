(Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa)
CLASS 7A
Auburn (11-1) vs. Thompson (13-0), 7 p.m. Wednesday
CLASS 6A
Spanish Fort (11-3) vs. Pinson Valley (11-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday
CLASS 5A
St. Paul’s (14-0) vs. Pleasant Grove (11-2), 7:30 p.m. Thursday
CLASS 4A
Handley (11-1) vs. Gordo (13-1), 10 a.m. Friday
CLASS 3A
Catholic-Montgomery (12-2) vs. Fyffe (14-0), 10 a.m. Thursday
CLASS 2A
Abbeville (12-1) vs. Mars Hill Bible (12-2), 2:45 p.m. Friday
CLASS 1A
Linden (13-0) vs. Pickens Co. (11-3), 2:45 p.m. Thursday
