--
Saturday
Chambers Aca. vs. First Presbyterian (Ga.)
Crossville at Collinsville
Lipscomb Aca. (Tenn.) at Thompson
--
Friday
Addison 69, Vina 0
Albertville 41, Boaz 30
Alma Bryant 35, Holtville 29
American Chr. 35, Tuscaloosa Aca. 0
Andalusia 42, Milton (Fla.) 31
Anniston 24, Villa Rica (Ga.) 19
Appalachian 26, Gaston 0
Arab 35, Brewer 0
Athens (Ga.) Aca. 23, Mobile Chr. 7
Auburn 31, Enterprise 21
Autauga Aca. 22, Edgewood 7
B.B. Comer 35, Childersburg 21
Banks Aca. 21, Bessemer Aca. 9
Bayside Aca. 33, Pike Liberal Arts 15
Beauregard 42, Central-Hayneville 14
Benjamin Russell 33, Central-Clay Co. 14
Bibb Co. 56, Gordo 21
Bob Jones 44, Athens 21
Brantley 33, Houston Co. 7
Briarwood 23, Spain Park 21
Brookstone (Ga.) 25, Glenwood 23
Brookwood 14, West Blocton 13
Bullock Co. 30, LaFayette 21
Calera 10, Chelsea 6
Calhoun (Ga.) 31, Gardendale 30
Calhoun 26, Barbour Co. 8
Carroll-Ozark 39, Dale Co. 9
Carver-Birmingham 56, Fultondale 12
Catholic-Montgomery 61, Alabama Chr. 7
Center Point 48, Aliceville 18
Central-Coosa 34, Talladega Co. Central 22
Central-Phenix City 38, Smiths Station 0
Charles Henderson 24, Mary Montgomery 20
Cherokee Co. 21, Piedmont 14
Clay-Chalkville 42, Hueytown 8
Colbert Co. 51, Sheffield 20
Colbert Heights 19, Wilson 18
Cold Springs 29, Holly Pond 14
Corner 48, St. Clair Co. 27
Cornerstone-Columbiana 16, Coosa Valley 6
Cottage Hill 30, Satsuma 13
Crenshaw Chr. 59, Abbeville Chr. 21
Cullman 42, Jasper 21
Curry 42, Berry 21
Dade Co. (Ga.) 50, North Sand Mountain 13
Dadeville at Reeltown, canceled
Decatur 28, Austin 14
Decatur Heritage 26, Carbon Hill 16
Deshler 14, Russellville 7
Dothan 42, Lee-Montgomery 14
Douglas 56, DAR 7
East Limestone 35, Central-Florence 32
Elba 33, Kinston 6
Elkmont 20, Brindlee Mountain 16
Elmore Co. 41, Autaugaville 0
Escambia Aca. vs. Thomas Heyward (S.C.), canceled
Eufaula 22, Stanhope Elmore 14
Fairhope 38, Gulf Breeze (Fla.) 31
Faith-Mobile 42, Elberta 6
Falkville 41, Danville 15
Fayette Co. 47, Sulligent 37
Florala 34, Red Level 19
Foley 14, Baldwin Co. 0
Fort Payne 26, Etowah 14
Fyffe 34, Geraldine 6
G.W. Long 22, Slocomb 15
Geneva 46, Deane Bozeman (Fla.) 21
Geneva Co. 14, Luverne 7
Georgiana 28, McKenzie 0
Glencoe 27, Weaver 6
Good Hope 34, Vinemont 22
Goshen 46, Zion Chapel 21
Greene Co. 34, Francis Marion 12
Greenville 25, Park Crossing 19 (OT)
Gulf Shores 45, Citronelle 26
Guntersville 55, Lawrence Co. 0
Hale Co. 32, Greensboro 16
Hanceville 27, West Point 13
Handley 48, St. James 35
Hartselle 39, Jackson-Olin 6
Hatton 54, Columbia 14
Hazel Green 23, Grissom 0
Headland 60, Abbeville 12
Helena 55, Buckhorn 17
Hewitt-Trussville 64, Gadsden City 17
Highland Home 34, Ariton 33
Hillcrest-Evergreen 34, Davidson 10
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 35, Armwood (Fla.) 25
Hoover 56, Bartlett (Tenn.) 7
Houston Aca. 45, Daleville 0
Ider 28, Asbury 0
Isabella 30, Maplesville 6
J.B. Pennington 35, Locust Fork 7
J.U. Blacksher 34, Southern Choctaw 10
Jackson 43, Demopolis 20
Jackson Aca. 22, Clarke Prep 14
Jacksonville 24, Alexandria 10
Keith 28, Dallas Co. 6
Leeds 38, Pell City 10
Lee-Huntsville 20, Madison Co. 13
Lincoln 35, Ashville 10
Linden 20, Millry 14
Loachapoka 20, Beulah 6
Lynn 31, Marion Co. 14
Macon-East 33, Lakeside 18
Marbury 38, John Carroll 36
Marist (Ga.) 33, Pike Road 22
Mars Hill Bible 64, Brooks 35
Meek 34, Hackleburg 14
Minor 37, Paul Bryant 8
Monroe Aca. 27, Sparta 0
Montgomery Aca. 21, Trinity 14 (2OT)
Moody 58, Sylacauga 24
Mortimer Jordan 38, Springville 0
Mountain Brook 42, James Clemens 21
Muscle Shoals 44, Florence 28
New Hope 14, Sardis 6
Northside 13, Cleburne Co. 7
Northview (Fla.) 48, Flomaton 33
Oak Grove 27, White Plains 25
Oak Mountain 21, Pelham 17
Oneonta 41, Dora 17
Opelika 35, Jeff Davis 14
Opp 41, New Brockton 20
Oxford 35, Huntsville 20
Patrician 48, Morgan Aca. 26
Phil Campbell 30, Lamar Co. 24
Phillips-Bear Creek 37, Tharptown 22
Pickens Co. 52, Brilliant 0
Pinson Valley 21, McAdory 13
Pisgah 29, Lexington 28
Pleasant Valley 34, Donoho 15
Priceville 54, Fairview 47
Providence Chr. 35, Ashford 8
R.C. Hatch 30, Sumter Central 28
Ranburne 14, Wadley 0
Randolph 46, Madison Aca. 33
Randolph Co. 36, Woodland 0
Rehobeth 31, Wicksburg 12
Rocky Bayou (Fla.) 64, Snook 16
Rogers 24, Lauderdale Co. 13
Russell Co. 28, Harris Co. (Ga.) 17
Sand Rock 29, Cedar Bluff 12
Saraland 49, Murphy 20
Scottsboro 27, North Jackson 18
Selma 36, Southside-Selma 8
Shades Valley 34, Fairfield 28 (2OT)
Shelby Co. 21, Montevallo 6
South Lamar 41, Holy Spirit 13
Southern Aca. 46, Meadowview 6
Spanish Fort 16, Blount 6
Sparkman 42, Huffman 0
Spring Garden 27, Coosa Chr. 0
St. John Paul II 30, Sacred Heart (Miss.) 6
St. Luke’s 24, Marengo 8
St. Michael 36, Chickasaw 0
St. Paul’s 16, McGill-Toolen 3
Straughn 20, Pike Co. 19
Sumiton Chr. 14, Hubbertville 8
Sylvania 19, Saks 6
Tallassee 21, BTW-Tuskegee 12
Tanner 61, Jemison-Huntsville 46
Theodore 34, Robertsdale 0
Thomasville 34, Sweet Water 0
Thorsby 40, Prattville Chr. 20
Tuscaloosa Co. 28, Bessemer City 7
UMS-Wright 34, T.R. Miller 14
University Charter 16, Fruitdale 6
Valley 19, Lanett 0
Valley Head 26, Section 20 (OT)
Verbena 50, Fayetteville 18
Vestavia Hills 35, Homewood 0
Vincent 56, Winterboro 0
W.S. Neal 25, Jay (Fla.) 0
Walter Wellborn 45, Ohatchee 7
Washington Co. 53, A.L. Johnson 0
Waterloo 60, Cherokee 14
Wenonah 43, Midfield 6
West End-Walnut Grove 24, Susan Moore 0
West Limestone 56, Clements 20
West Morgan 49, Ardmore 0
Wetumpka 24, Baker 21
Whitesburg Chr. 27, Victory Chr. 20
Wilcox Aca. 27, Pickens Aca. 20
Williamson 40, LeFlore 0
Winfield 28, Haleyville 19
Winston Co. 40, East Lawrence 15
Woodlawn 22, Central-Tuscaloosa 7
THURSDAY
Alabama-Deaf 38, Tennessee-Deaf 6
B.C. Rain 20, Vigor 7
Carver-Montgomery 27, Daphne 14
Chilton Co. 50, Jemison 0
Cordova 35, Oakman 3
Fort Dale Aca. 45, Hooper 14
Leroy 13, Clarke Co. 0
Monroe Co. 62, J.F. Shields 0
Northside Methodist 28, Cottonwood 26
Parker 34, Ramsay 18
Southeastern-Blount 40, Ragland 20
Southside-Gadsden 42, Hokes Bluff 7
--
Idle
Billingsley, Choctaw Co., Cleveland, Escambia Co., Excel, Gaylesville, Hamilton, Hayden, Holt, Horseshoe Bend, Lee-Scott, Lowndes Aca., McIntosh, Munford, Northridge, Notasulga, Orange Beach, Plainview, Pleasant Grove, Pleasant Home, Prattville, Red Bay, Samson, Shoals Chr., Sidney Lanier, Sipsey Valley, South Choctaw Aca., Talladega, Tarrant, Valiant Cross, Westbrook Chr., Westminster-Huntsville, Wilcox Central, Woodville.
