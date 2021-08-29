--
SATURDAY
Northridge 35, Central-Tuscaloosa 16
--
FRIDAY
Addison 28, Lynn 0
Alabama Chr. 47, Highland Home 6
Alexandria 42, Jacksonville 6
Alma Bryant 28, Mary Montgomery 12
American Chr. 34, Greensboro 20
Anniston 32, Ohatchee 27
Ardmore 33, Elkmont 13
Ariton 49, Goshen 0
Auburn 16, Opelika 14
Austin 17, Decatur 13
Autauga Aca. 42, Chiles (Fla.) 7
Autaugaville 38, Talladega Co. Central 12
Banks Aca. 54, Cornerstone-Columbiana 0
Bayside Aca. 28, Houston Aca. 6
Beauregard 29, BTW-Tuskegee 22
Bibb Co. 31, Fayette Co. 12
Brantley at Luverne, canceled
Briarwood 42, Spain Park 8
Buckhorn 18, Bob Jones 17
Bullock Co. at Central-Hayneville, canceled
Catholic-Montgomery 50, Charles Henderson 0
Central-Clay Co. 35, Benjamin Russell 26
Central-Florence 49, Hatton 22
Central-Phenix City 33, Eufaula 0
Chambers Aca. beat Abbeville Chr., forfeit
Chickasaw 24, St. Luke’s 7
Choctaw Co. beat Sumter Central, forfeit
Citronelle 34, Satsuma 16
Clay-Chalkville 57, Hueytown 40
Cleburne Co. 48, Beulah 13
Colbert Co. 41, R.A. Hubbard 0
Collinsville 21, Crossville 20
Coosa Chr. 42, Gaston 0
Cordova 47, Carbon Hill 8
Cottonwood 28, Samson 14
Dade Co. (Ga.) 51, North Sand Mountain 0
Dadeville 47, Elmore Co. 7
Dale Co. 55, Daleville 18
Danville 27, Falkville 7
Daphne 54, Davidson 14
Dora 56, Holt 24
Dothan 14, Park Crossing 7
Douglas 42, Woodville 8
Edgewood 43, Hooper 13
Elba 33, Opp 28
Enterprise 28, Carver-Montgomery 12
Escambia Aca. 59, Glenwood 47
Excel 67, Wilcox Central 0
Fairhope 28, Andalusia 0
Fairview 56, Vinemont 28
Faith-Mobile 13, Williamson 7
Flomaton 38, Northview (Fla.) 14
Gadsden City 34, Fort Payne 10
Gardendale 39, Bessemer City 0
Geneva 14, Slocomb 7
Geneva Co. 33, Wicksburg 14
Gordo 40, Aliceville 31
Greenville 14, Blount 12
Grissom 33, Lee-Huntsville 22
Gulf Shores 31, Brookwood 0
Guntersville 29, Arab 21
Hackleburg 26, Brilliant 6
Haleyville 29, St. John Paul II 22
Hamilton 37, Sulligent 22
Hazel Green 40, Lawrence Co. 2
Headland 13, Abbeville 6
Helena 27, Chelsea 14
Hewitt-Trussville 41, Saraland 0
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 35, Tuscaloosa Co. 10
Holly Pond 31, Cold Springs 0
Homewood 9, Vestavia Hills 7
Hoover 35, Alpharetta (Ga.) 7
Horseshoe Bend beat Victory Chr., forfeit
Houston Co. 21, Florala 12
Hubbertville 49, Waterloo 0
J.B. Pennington 21, Oak Grove 20
Jackson Aca. 48, Fort Dale Aca. 7
Jackson-Olin 38, Calera 13
James Clemens 47, Athens 7
Jasper 20, Cullman 16
Keith 37, Greene Co. 0
Kinston 20, Zion Chapel 12
Lamar Co. 7, Phil Campbell 0
Lauderdale Co. 23, Wilson 6
Leeds 17, Pell City 0
Lee-Montgomery 41, Jeff Davis 13
Leroy beat Southern Choctaw, forfeit
Lexington 53, Tanner 20
Loachapoka at Central-Coosa, canceled
Locust Fork 34, Appalachian 19
Madison Aca. 42, Scottsboro 7
Madison Co. 42, Boaz 35
Maplesville 28, Isabella 21
Marbury 34, Dallas Co. 12
Marion Co. 48, Vina 0
Mars Hill 26, East Limestone 7
McAdory 33, Demopolis 28
McKenzie 41, Marengo 24
Midfield beat Wenonah, forfeit
Monroe Co. 28, J.F. Shields 0
Montevallo 41, Shelby Co. 24
Moody 34, John Carroll 14
Morgan Aca. 46, Wilcox Aca. 32
Mortimer Jordan 45, Corner 12
Mountain Brook 38, Huntsville 7
Munford 21, Fultondale 0
Muscle Shoals 36, Florence 35
New Brockton 40, Georgiana 8
New Hope beat Columbia, forfeit
Notasulga 12, Winterboro 0
Oak Mountain 21, Pelham 0
Oakman 66, Curry 18
Oneonta 41, Hayden 14
Orange Beach 26, Fruitdale 0
Parker 63, Huffman 42
Patrician 46, Clarke Prep 7
Pickens Aca. 35, Coosa Valley Aca. 14
Pickens Co. 26, Linden 16
Piedmont 27, Cherokee Co. 0
Pike Liberal Arts beat Crenshaw Chr., forfeit
Pike Road 56, Calhoun 0
Pinson Valley 49, Shades Valley 0
Plainview 28, Ider 14
Pleasant Grove 61, Oxford 24
Prattville 29, Stanhope Elmore 6
Priceville 70, Brewer 0
R.C. Hatch 28, Francis Marion 26
Ragland 40, Gaylesville 14
Randolph 35, Glencoe 0
Randolph Co. 40, Woodland 34
Rehobeth 16, Ashford 6
Robertsdale 31, Elberta 7
Rocky Bayou Chr. (Fla.) 41, Snook 6
Russell Co. beat Barbour Co., forfeit
Russellville 45, Deshler 37
Saks 42, Talladega 0
Sand Rock 48, Pisgah 42
Section 34, Valley Head 14
Shoals Chr. beat Alabama-Deaf, forfeit
Sidney Lanier 33, Paul Bryant 13
Sipsey Valley 30, Hale Co. 24
Smiths Station 50, Columbus (Ga.) 0
South Choctaw Aca. 43, Southern Aca. 21
Southeastern-Blount 42, Ashville 19
Southside-Selma 44, Selma 16
Spanish Fort 42, St. Paul’s 7
Springville 38, St. Clair Co. 28
St. James 35, Reeltown 6
Sumiton Chr. 46, Cherokee 0
Sweet Water 13, Thomasville 7
Sylacauga beat Lincoln, forfeit
Sylvania 50, Sardis 22
T.R. Miller 36, Escambia Co. 6
Tharptown beat Phillips-Bear Creek, forfeit
Theodore 36, Baker 31
Thompson 55, Sparkman 0
Thorsby 54, Verbena 0
Trinity 18, Montgomery Aca. 15
UMS-Wright 31, Mobile Chr. 0
Valley 14, Lanett 8
Vigor 25, Hillcrest-Evergreen 14
Vincent 40, Billingsley 6
Wadley 21, Ranburne 14
West Blocton 43, Holtville 25
West End-Walnut Grove 39, Pleasant Valley 14
West Morgan 48, East Lawrence 34
West Point beat Good Hope, forfeit
Westminster-Huntsville 28, Geraldine 26
Wetumpka 18, Tallassee 14
White Plains 29, Donoho 14
Whitesburg Chr. 51, Asbury 28
Winfield 32, Northside 14
Winston Co. 28, Meek 22 (OT)
Woodlawn 28, Carver-Birmingham 21
--
THURSDAY
B.B. Comer 40, Childersburg 0
Brooks 34, Sheffield 6
Chilton Co. 40, Jemison 7
Colbert Heights 29, Decatur Heritage 27
Fairfield 32, Center Point 14
Foley 20, Murphy 0
Hartselle 41, Jemison-Huntsville 0
Jackson 40, Clarke Co. 20
Lowndes Aca. 56, Meadowview 8
Millry 60, Washington Co. 6
Providence Chr. 49, Northside Methodist 30
Southern Prep 40, Springwood 16
Southside-Gadsden 31, Hokes Bluff 0
Sparta 30, Monroe Aca. 20
Spring Garden 40, Cedar Bluff 0
St. Michael 49, McIntosh 0
Straughn 38, Red Level 2
Valiant Cross 18, Macon-East 17
West Limestone 55, Clements 28
--
IDLE
A.L. Johnson, Albertville, B.C. Rain, Baldwin Co., Berry, Bessemer Aca., Brindlee Mountain, Carroll-Ozark, Cleveland, Cottage Hill, DAR, Etowah, Fayetteville, Fyffe, G.W. Long, Hanceville, Handley, J.U. Blacksher, LaFayette, Lakeside, Lee-Scott, LeFlore, McGill-Toolen, Minor, North Jackson, Pike Co., Pleasant Home, Prattville Chr., Ramsay, Red Bay, Rogers, South Lamar, Susan Moore, Tarrant, Tuscaloosa Aca., W.S. Neal, Walter Wellborn, Weaver, Westbrook Chr.
