FRIDAY
Abbeville 48, Zion Chapel 18
Addison 19, Aliceville 18
Alexandria 45, Center Point 22
American Chr. 41, Montevallo 10
Andalusia 45, Rehobeth 6
Anniston 22, Jacksonville 9
Arab 20, Fort Payne 7
Ardmore 34, Brewer 14
Ariton 49, Houston Co. 0
Athens beat Columbia, forfeit
Auburn 20, Prattville 14
B.C. Rain 35, Satsuma 7
Baker 29, Foley 28
Baldwin Co. 2, Blount 0
Bayside Aca. 31, Excel 8
Beauregard 37, Talladega 20
Bessemer Aca. 26, Monroe Aca. 8
Beulah 14, Pike Co. 12
Bibb Co. 48, Dallas Co. 20
Boaz 53, Crossville 0
Brantley 34, Kinston 0
Briarwood 42, Chelsea 35 (OT)
Brooks 41, Rogers 22
Buckhorn 21, Hazel Green 14
Carver-Montgomery 29, Valley 14
Catholic-Montgomery 65, Dadeville 7
Cedar Bluff 33, Valley Head 26
Central-Clay Co. 42, Sylacauga 21
Central-Florence 46, Wilson 0
Central-Hayneville 26, R.C. Hatch 0
Central-Phenix City 56, Smiths Station 0
Chambers Aca. 49, Springwood 0
Cherokee Co. 35, Springville 21
Clarke Co. 47, Greene Co. 0
Clay-Chalkville 68, Jasper 21
Cleburne Co. 20, White Plains 3
Cleveland 62, Locust Fork 19
Colbert Co. 63, Tharptown 7
Coosa Chr. 49, Woodville 0
Crenshaw Chr. 22, Coosa Valley 7
Dale Co. 36, Ashford 14
Danville 28, Colbert Heights 3
Davidson 30, Murphy 7
Decatur Heritage 41, Phillips-Bear Creek 10
Demopolis beat Central-Tuscaloosa, forfeit
Douglas 27, Sardis 8
East Limestone 24, Lee-Huntsville 14
Edgewood 26, Banks Aca. 12
Enterprise 48, Dothan 14
Escambia Aca. 34, Patrician 14
Etowah 33, Oneonta 0
Fairhope 38, Daphne 31 (OT)
Faith-Mobile 49, Elberta 14
Falkville 54, Whitesburg Chr. 12
Fayetteville 28, Horseshoe Bend 21
Flomaton 54, Southern Choctaw 0
Florence 45, Austin 28
Fultondale 44, Hanceville 36
Fyffe 50, Collinsville 0
G.W. Long 35, Elba 16
Gaylesville 30, Appalachian 0
Geneva 47, BTW-Tuskegee 36
Geneva Co. 28, Cottonwood 12
Geraldine 60, Asbury 6
Good Hope 46, Ashville 7
Gordo 45, Oak Grove 0
Greenville 25, Charles Henderson 10
Guntersville 34, Fairview 19
Hackleburg 40, Waterloo 20
Hamilton 33, Curry 8
Handley 40, Munford 10
Hartselle 35, Cullman 14
Hatton 38, Winston Co. 20
Helena 20, Wetumpka 10
Hewitt-Trussville 38, Spain Park 17
Highland Home 49, Calhoun 6
Hillcrest-Evergreen 28, Chickasaw 8
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 49, Brookwood 16
Hokes Bluff 41, Pleasant Valley 0
Holtville 36, Elmore Co. 14
Hoover 34, Vestavia Hills 6
Houston Aca. 50, Daleville 6
Hueytown 57, Bessemer City 6
Huntsville 13, Grissom 6
Ider 13, North Sand Mountain 7
Isabella 62, Francis Marion 8
J.B. Pennington 49, Vinemont 6
J.U. Blacksher 34, Monroe Co. 6
Jackson Aca. 67, Snook 7
James Clemens 35, Bob Jones 28 (OT)
John Carroll 14, Carver-Birmingham 6
Keith 43, Linden 0
LaFayette 34, Randolph Co. 12
Lakeside beat Cornerstone-Columbiana, forfeit
Lanett 26, B.B. Comer 21
Lauderdale Co. 24, East Lawrence 6
Leeds 20, Lincoln 13
Lee-Montgomery 17, Eufaula 10
Lee-Scott 23, Glenwood 22
Leroy 49, Orange Beach 29
Lexington 34, Red Bay 6
Loachapoka 40, Billingsley 14
Lowndes Aca. 42, Abbeville Chr. 7
Luverne 63, Central-Coosa 6
Madison Aca. 53, DAR 17
Madison Co. 35, New Hope 0
Maplesville 69, Barbour Co. 0
Marion Co. 29, Lynn 7
Mars Hill Bible 37, Sheffield 0
McAdory 45, Homewood 18
McIntosh 28, Choctaw Co. 8
Meek 46, Brilliant 26
Midfield 28, Lamar Co. 24
Millry 48, Fruitdale 6
Mobile Chr. 34, Escambia Co. 0
Montgomery Aca. 45, Hale Co. 26
Moody 43, Hayden 12
Morgan Aca. 34, Clarke Prep 6
Mortimer Jordan 17, Minor 14
Muscle Shoals 24, Decatur 22
North Jackson 36, Westminster-Huntsville 22
Northridge 28, Paul Bryant 7
Northside 32, Haleyville 7
Notasulga 17, Autaugaville 14
Oak Mountain 17, Gadsden City 7
Oakman 45, Holly Pond 0
Ohatchee 36, Walter Wellborn 15
Opp 27, New Brockton 0
Oxford 24, Scottsboro 7
Park Crossing 23, Russell Co. 21
Pelham 34, Calera 20
Phil Campbell 55, Elkmont 8
Pickens Co. 20, Hubbertville 7
Piedmont 28, Saks 12
Pike Liberal Arts 63, Hooper 0
Pinson Valley 38, Gardendale 21
Plainview 54, Pisgah 40
Pleasant Home 26, Georgiana 20 (5OT)
Priceville 24, West Morgan 7
R.A. Hubbard 58, Cherokee 8
Ranburne 36, Vincent 35
Randolph 34, St. John Paul II 6
Red Level 34, McKenzie 24
Reeltown 22, Childersburg 21
Robertsdale 21, Citronelle 6
Russellville 44, Jemison-Huntsville 10
Samson 30, Florala 20
Sand Rock 32, Westbrook Chr. 13
Saraland 32, McGill-Toolen 25
Selma 12, Marbury 6
Seminole Co. (Ga.) 18, Headland 14
Shades Valley 41, Huffman 20
Shelby Co. 35, Sipsey Valley 22
Shoals Chr. 30, Vina 22
Slocomb 37, Northside Methodist 0
South Choctaw Aca. 53, Meadowview 6
South Lamar 36, Berry 20
Southeastern-Blount 54, Gaston 20
Southside-Gadsden 21, Pell City 14
Southside-Selma 56, Greensboro 22
Southwest Georgia Aca. 21, Macon-East 20
Spanish Fort 42, Gulf Shores 21
Sparkman 47, Albertville 26
Sparta 36, Pickens Aca. 12
Spring Garden 28, West End-Walnut Grove 0
St. James 35, Alabama Chr. 21
St. Luke's 54, Washington Co. 0
St. Paul’s 16, Williamson 12
Stanhope Elmore 42, Benjamin Russell 20
Straughn 47, Bullock Co. 20
Sulligent 53, Cold Springs 14
Susan Moore 44, Carbon Hill 28
Sweet Water 51, Marengo 12
Sylvania beat Brindlee Mountain, forfeit
T.R. Miller 36, Cottage Hill 6
Tanner 20, Section 14
Theodore 71, Alma Bryant 0
Thomasville 42, Prattville Chr. 10
Thompson 58, Tuscaloosa Co. 0
Trinity 56, Goshen 0
Tuscaloosa Aca. 39, Fort Dale Academy 14
UMS-Wright 52, LeFlore 0
Verbena 28, A.L. Johnson 0
Victory Chr. 28, Donoho 7
Vigor 41, W.S. Neal 6
Wadley 49, Talladega Co. Central 0
Weaver 20, Glencoe 7
West Blocton beat Sumter Central, forfeit
West Limestone 21, Deshler 19
West Point 14, Lawrence Co. 7
Wicksburg 20, Providence Chr. 0
Wilcox Aca. 33, Southern Aca. 13
Winfield 54, Tarrant 0
Winterboro 42, Ragland 31
---
THURSDAY
Alabama-Deaf beat South Carolina-Deaf, forfeit
Corner 21, St. Clair Co. 13
Holt 32, Wilcox Central 20
Mountain Brook 49, Woodlawn 0
Opelika 24, Sidney Lanier 7
Parker 40, Fairfield 30
Pike Road 42, Carroll-Ozark 7
Pleasant Grove 46, Cordova 18
Ramsay 26, Wenonah 6
St. Michael 24, Jackson 21
---
IDLE
Autauga Aca., Chilton Co., Clements, Dora, Fayette Co., J.F. Shields, Jackson-Olin, Jeff Davis, Jemison, Mary Montgomery, Sumiton Chr., Tallassee, Thorsby, Valiant Cross, Woodland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.