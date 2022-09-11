SATURDAY
LaFayette 72, Barbour Co. 6
Alabama-Deaf at Oklahoma-Deaf
FRIDAY
Abbeville 24, Geneva Co. 8
Alexandria 28, Lincoln 21
Alma Bryant 7, Citronelle 6
Andalusia 50, Bullock Co. 9
Anniston 30, Jacksonville 23
Arab 42, Sardis 0
Ardmore 24, Lawrence Co. 8
Ariton 34, G.W. Long 18
Auburn 31, Jeff Davis 0
Autauga Aca. 35, Fort Dale Aca. 10
B.B. Comer 32, Ranburne 7
Baker 56, Foley 35
Bayside Aca. 35, Wilcox Central 0
Bob Jones 33, Grissom 0
Brewer 27, East Limestone 21
BTW-Tuskegee 26, Geneva 7
Carver-Montgomery 40, Russell Co. 14
Catholic-Montgomery 58, Slocomb 0
Cedar Bluff 29, Gaylesville 28 (OT)
Center Point 56, Pell City 10
Clay-Chalkville 14, Pinson Valley 12
Dadeville 27, Saks 10
Daleville 34, New Brockton 24
Daphne 40, Davidson 21
Enterprise 58, Smiths Station 14
Eufaula 43, Greenville 7
Faith-Mobile 34, B.C. Rain 0
Florala 38, Southern Choctaw 20
Gadsden City 18, Fort Payne 0
Georgiana 30, Kinston 20
Glenwood 34, Bessemer Aca. 7
Handley 48, White Plains 0
Hayden 33, John Carroll 19
Headland 12, Rehobeth 3
Houston Aca. 49, Ashford 16
J.B. Pennington 36, Danville 7
James Clemens 27, Huntsville 23
Lakeside 43, Coosa Valley 11
Lauderdale Co. 58, Elkmont 0
Linden 32, Marengo 6
Lowndes Aca. 42, Southern Aca. 18
Luverne 12, Horseshoe Bend 0
Maplesville 54, Notasulga 6
McAdory 46, Paul Bryant 19
McGill-Toolen 38, Robertsdale 7
Millry 38, Fruitdale 0
Mobile Chr. 35, Excel 14
Monroe Aca. 14, Valiant Cross 6
Montevallo 28, Dallas Co. 0
Montgomery Aca. 30, Dale Co. 13
Mountain Brook 56, Woodlawn 6
Muscle Shoals 28, Athens 20
North Sand Mountain 42, Ider 18
Oneonta 17, Cherokee Co. 14
Opelika 17, Central-Phenix City 14 (OT)
Opp 20, Providence Chr. 14
Orange Beach 37, Satsuma 12
Patrician 38, Pickens Aca. 21
Phillips-Bear Creek 50, Cherokee 14
Pike Co. 28, Northside Methodist 18
Randolph 52, North Jackson 14
Red Level 26, Houston Co. 0
Reeltown 42, Goshen 22
Saraland 35, Spanish Fort 24
Shelby Co. 23, Jemison 6
Shoals Chr. 44, Vina 16
Sparkman 53, Albertville 0
St Luke’s 27, Washington Co. 0
St. Michael 42, Escambia Co. 13
St. Paul’s 35, Murphy 7
Straughn 35, Clarke Co. 21
Sulligent 12, Winston Co. 8
Susan Moore 66, Asbury 0
T.R. Miller 32, Jackson 29
Thomasville 22, Hillcrest-Evergreen 6
Thorsby 42, Woodland 6
Trinity 20, Alabama Chr. 14
UMS-Wright 35, Gulf Shores 28
Vigor 6, Williamson 0
Westminster-Huntsville 49, St. John Paul II 20
Wetumpka 27, Park Crossing 8
Wicksburg 28, Cottonwood 8
Wilcox Aca. 42, Sparta 26
Zion Chapel 19, Samson 6
THURSDAY
Addison 26, Hackleburg 14
Aliceville 56, Francis Marion 0
American Chr. 20, Bibb Co. 13
Appalachian 48, Woodville 8
Austin 26, Florence 14
Autaugaville 36, Calhoun 0
Banks Aca. 23, Escambia Aca. 12
Beauregard 14, Tallassee 6
Boaz 55, Crossville 0
Brooks 64, West Limestone 28
Brookwood 26, Central-Tuscaloosa 22
Central-Clay Co. 48, Elmore Co. 21
Chambers Aca. 38, Crenshaw Chr. 6
Charles Henderson 38, Carroll-Ozark 14
Chelsea 21, Oak Mountain 7
Chickasaw 40, J.U. Blacksher 20
Childersburg 54, Weaver 8
Clarke Prep 74, Snook 30
Cleveland 46, Locust Fork 25
Colbert Co. 25, Phil Campbell 22
Coosa Chr. 35, Decatur Heritage 21
Corner 27, Cordova 26 (OT)
Cottage Hill 20, Flomaton 16
Decatur 39, Cullman 36 (3OT)
Demopolis 54, Marbury 0
Deshler 70, East Lawrence 13
Dora 21, Haleyville 12
Dothan 14, Prattville 10
Edgewood 40, Abbeville Chr. 0
Elba 42, Brantley 35
Elberta 20, LeFlore 14
Etowan 52, Fultondale 12
Fairhope 38, Mary Montgomery 23
Fairview 27, Good Hope 6
Fayette Co. 59, Carbon Hill 8
Fyffe 49, Whitesburg Chr. 6
Geraldine 23, Hokes Bluff 2
Gordo 56, Midfield 13
Guntersville 40, Douglas 6
Hale Co. 26, Holt 8
Hanceville 22, Ashville 13
Hartselle 63, Columbia 6
Hatton 52, Tharptown 0
Hazel Green 49, Buckhorn 42
Helena 35, Chilton Co. 28 (OT)
Hewitt-Trussville 35, Tuscaloosa Co. 7
Highland Home 28, Lanett 18
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 54, Hueytown 44
Homewood 48, Calera 38
Hoover 20, Vestavia Hills 14
Isabella 65, Central-Coosa 24
Jackson Aca. 44, South Choctaw Aca. 0
Jasper 34, Fairfield 26
Keith 30, University Charter 6
Lamar Co. 38, Cold Springs 28
Leeds 52, St. Clair Co. 13
Lee-Huntsville 42, Jemison-Huntsville 26
Lee-Scott 48, Morgan Aca. 6
Leroy 33, Choctaw Co. 0
Loachapoka 48, Central-Hayneville 12
Lynn 37, Sumiton Chr. 0
Macon-East 35, Hooper 18
Madison Co. 14, New Hope 7
Marion Co. 52, Holy Spirit 0
Mars Hill Bible 52, Clements 8
McIntosh 44, J.F. Shields 0
Meek 24, Colbert Heights 17
Minor 30, Jackson-Olin 0
Moody 62, Cleburne Co. 7
Munford 56, Talladega 17
Northridge 40, Bessemer City 12
Northside 40, Curry 0
Oak Grove 27, Hamilton 14
Oakman 39, Tarrant 8
Oxford 47, Huffman 8
Parker 33, Mortimer Jordan 0
Pelham 35, Briarwood 34
Pickens Co. 62, Berry 0
Piedmont 34, Plainview 21
Pike Road 35, Sidney Lanier 21
Pisgah 40, Collinsville 28
Pleasant Home 25, McKenzie 20
Pleasant Valley 48, Holly Pond 19
Priceville 47, DAR 0
Ramsay 21, Pleasant Grove 14
Randolph Co. 48, Ragland 24
Red Bay 50, Sheffield 39
Rogers 62, Wilson 20
Russellville 27, West Point 0
Sand Rock 35, Section 6
Selma 18, Holtville 7
South Lamar 35, Hubbertville 20
Southeastern-Blount 21, West End-Walnut Grove 14
Southside-Gadsden 42, Springville 0
Southside-Selma 68, Sumter Central 38
Spring Garden 42, Victory Chr. 14
St. James 41, Greensboro 6
Sweet Water 47, R.C. Hatch 14
Sylvania 42, Ohatchee 14
Tanner 27, Falkville 20
Theodore 49, Baldwin Co. 0
Thompson 35, Spain Park 14
Tuscaloosa Aca. 26, Greene Co. 16
Valley 46, Sylacauga 14
Verbena 54, Billingsley 14
Vincent 53, Fayetteville 0
Vinemont 47, Brindlee Mountain 6
W.S. Neal 41, Monroe Co. 12
Wadley 44, Donoho 12
Walter Wellborn 62, Beulah 7
Wenonah 35, Carver-Birmingham 34
West Blocton 18, Sipsey Valley 14
West Morgan 42, Central-Florence 0
Westbrook Chr. 43, Glencoe 10
Winterboro 45, Talladega Co. Central 8
IDLE
A.L. Johnson, Benjamin Russell, Blount, Brilliant, Gardendale, Gaston, Lee-Montgomery, Lexington, Madison Aca., Pike Liberal Arts, Prattville Chr., Scottsboro, Shades Valley, Stanhope Elmore, Valley Head, Waterloo, Winfield.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.