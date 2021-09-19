SATURDAY
B.C. Rain 27, Elberta 24 (OT)
Sidney Lanier 28, Valley 6
Alabama-Deaf at Tennessee-Deaf, canceled
Mobile Chr. at Vigor
FRIDAY
Alabama Chr. 48, Dale Co. 13
Alexandria 51, Corner 15
Aliceville 37, Cold Springs 0
American Chr. 34, Bibb Co. 12
Andalusia 58, Charles Henderson 28
Arab 24, Southside-Gadsden 7
Ariton 27, G.W. Long 21
Auburn 40, Jeff Davis 7
Autauga Aca. 43, Clarke Prep 7
B.B. Comer 55, Ranburne 28
Baker 43, Mary Montgomery 0
Boaz 28, Sardis 0
Bob Jones 29, Florence 21
Brantley 53, Pleasant Home 0
Brooks 42, Deshler 14
BTW-Tuskegee 26, Bullock Co. 6
Carbon Hill 30, Holly Pond 24 (OT)
Carroll-Ozark 31, Headland 7
Catholic-Montgomery 49, Beulah 0
Center Point 40, Moody 11
Central-Clay Co. 35, Beauregard 0
Central-Florence 20, Rogers 17
Central-Phenix City 36, Enterprise 27
Central-Tuscaloosa 25, Marbury 7
Chambers Aca. 30, Valiant Cross 28
Cherokee Co. 40, White Plains 0
Clarke Co. 15, St. Luke’s 7
Clay-Chalkville 50, Minor 7
Cleveland 20, Spring Garden 13
Colbert Co. 25, Hatton 24
Colbert Heights 20, Clements 12
Coosa Chr. 42, Appalachian 32
Cornerstone-Columbiana 67, Snook 12
Cottage Hill at Lighthouse Private (Fla.), canceled
Crenshaw Chr. 47, South Choctaw Aca. 21
Cullman 29, Hazel Green 21
Dadeville 32, Childersburg 6
Daphne 21, Foley 13
Decatur 16, Buckhorn 14
Decatur Heritage 46, Shoals Chr. 0
Demopolis 53, Shelby Co. 7
East Hamilton (Tenn.) at Paul Bryant, canceled
East Lawrence 20, Danville 7
East Limestone 49, Brewer 7
Elba 54, Cottonwood 24
Escambia Aca. at Northview (Fla.), canceled
Etowah 28, Ashville 0
Eufaula beat Park Crossing, forfeit
Excel 22, Hillcrest-Evergreen 19
Fairfield 36, John Carroll 6
Fairhope 37, Davidson 7
Fairview 49, West Point 21
Fayette Co. 28, Oak Grove 0
Flomaton 21, Chickasaw 14
Florala 14, Red Level 0
Fort Dale Aca. 14, Coosa Valley 6
Francis Marion 38, Central-Coosa 14
Fruitdale 14, Choctaw Co. 6
Gadsden City 29, Spain Park 26
Gardendale beat Jasper, forfeit
Geneva 40, Ashford 6
Geneva Co. 49, Abbeville 6
Geraldine 26, Plainview 20
Good Hope 47, Hanceville 28
Gordo 38, Haleyville 0
Greensboro 50, Monroe Co. 0
Gulf Shores 27, Robertsdale 13
Guntersville 58, Douglas 6
Hackleburg 40, Cherokee 8
Handley 26, Cleburne Co. 7
Hartselle beat Columbia, forfeit
Helena 37, Pelham 34
Hokes Bluff 48, Glencoe 0
Holt 39, Sumter Central 0
Holtville 31, Talladega 22
Homewood 49, Woodlawn 14
Hooper 23, Banks Aca. 22
Hoover 28, Oak Mountain 21
Horseshoe Bend 38, Randolph Co. 8
Houston Aca. 35, Slocomb 25
Houston Co. 28, Zion Chapel 18
Hubbertville 44, Meek 14
Hueytown 38, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 30
Ider 41, Section 40
J.U. Blacksher 35, Washington Co. 0
Jackson 40, Selma 8
Jackson-Olin 36, Pinson Valley 28
Jacksonville 35, Munford 12
James Clemens 43, Huntsville 40
Jemison-Huntsville 28, Lee-Huntsville 22
Keith beat A.L. Johnson, forfeit
Kinston 10, Georgiana 6
Lakeside 29, Meadowview 6
Lanett 44, LaFayette 6
Lauderdale Co. 54, Elkmont 0
Leeds 41, Hayden 0
Lee-Montgomery 28, Russell Co. 14
Lee-Scott 31, Macon-East 14
Leroy 13, Thomasville 9
Lexington 32, Sheffield 14
Lincoln 14, St. Clair Co. 0
Luverne 41, Highland Home 0
Madison Aca. 33, North Jackson 0
Maplesville 49, Loachapoka 0
Marengo 40, McIntosh 12
Marion Co. 20, Berry 14
McAdory 47, Bessemer City 0
McGill-Toolen 59, Citronelle 0
Millry 62, Southern Choctaw 6
Monroe Aca. 26, Wilcox Aca. 21
Montevallo 49, Wilcox Central 8
Montgomery Aca. 49, Prattville Chr. 13
Morgan Aca. 36, Southern Aca. 12
Mountain Brook 31, Shades Valley 0
Muscle Shoals 27, Athens 13
New Hope 14, St. John Paul II 7
Northridge 35, Brookwood 18
Northside 40, Hamilton 18
Notasulga 32, Billingsley 6
Oakman 27, J.B. Pennington 13
Oneonta 24, Dora 9
Opp 55, Daleville 0
Orange Beach 38, Greene Co. 12
Oxford 35, Pell City 10
Parker 41, Wenonah 12
Patrician 34, Tuscaloosa Aca. 12
Pickens Aca. 42, Abbeville Chr. 14
Pickens Co. 28, Lynn 7
Piedmont 70, Weaver 13
Pike Liberal Arts 56, Edgewood 0
Pike Road 55, Rehobeth 0
Pisgah 56, Whitesburg Chr. 14
Pleasant Grove 55, Carver-Birmingham 12
Prattville 24, Dothan 7
Priceville 18, Wilson 0
R.A. Hubbard 18, Phillips-Bear Creek 6
Randolph 35, Madison Co. 21
Red Bay 54, Tharptown 7
Reeltown 42, Goshen 0
Russellville 43, Lawrence Co. 0
Saks 16, Ohatchee 7
Samson 36, McKenzie 28
Saraland 31, Blount 0
Sipsey Valley 40, Jemison 28
South Lamar 47, Brilliant 0
Southeastern-Blount 32, Sand Rock 28
Southside-Selma 42, Hale Co. 13
Spanish Fort 27, Baldwin Co. 7
Sparkman 38, Austin 21
Sparta 30, Lowndes Aca. 14
Springville 24, Scottsboro 21
St. James 43, Straughn 6
St. Paul’s 10, Faith-Mobile 7
Stanhope Elmore 34, Chilton Co. 13
Sulligent 38, Midfield 14
Sumiton Chr. 48, Woodville 0
Sweet Water 39, Jay (Fla.) 7
Sylvania 35, Collinsville 7
T.R. Miller 14, Bayside Aca. 0
Tallassee 48, Elmore Co. 10
Tanner 14, North Sand Mountain 6
Theodore 27, Murphy 6
Thompson 42, Hewitt-Trussville 9
Thorsby beat Calhoun, forfeit
Trinity 52, Pike Co. 0
Trion (Ga.) 49, Cedar Bluff 0
Valley Head 64, Gaylesville 42
Vestavia Hills 50, Tuscaloosa Co. 0
Victory Chr. 49, Talladega Co. Central 0
Vincent 48, Fayetteville 21
Vinemont 49, Tarrant 0
Wadley 43, Winterboro 22
Walter Wellborn 57, Pleasant Valley 14
Waterloo 46, Vina 0
West Blocton 49, Dallas Co. 20
West End-Walnut Grove 53, Gaston 8
West Limestone 31, West Morgan 14
Westbrook Chr. 41, Locust Fork 13
Westminster-Huntsville 24, DAR 22
Wetumpka 28, Benjamin Russell 7
Wicksburg 60, New Brockton 18
Williamson 42, W.S. Neal 0
Winfield 48, Susan Moore 7
Winston Co. 14, Addison 8
Woodland 50, Donoho 27
THURSDAY
Albertville 34, Grissom 27
Briarwood 42, Huffman 14
Fyffe 56, Brindlee Mountain 0
Glenwood 49, Springwood 0
Linden 46, J.F. Shields 6
Opelika 28, Carver-Montgomery 6
Ramsay 33, Cordova 20
Satsuma 37, LeFlore 29
St. Michael 44, Escambia Co. 12
Verbena 52, Barbour Co. 0
IDLE
Alma Bryant, Anniston, Ardmore, Asbury, Autaugaville, Bessemer Aca., Calera, Central-Hayneville, Chelsea, Crossville, Curry, Falkville, Fort Payne, Fultondale, Greenville, Isabella, Jackson Aca., Lamar Co., Mars Hill Bible, Mortimer Jordan, Northside Methodist, Phil Campbell, Providence Chr., R.C. Hatch, Ragland, Smiths Station, Sylacauga, UMS-Wright.
