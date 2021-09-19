SATURDAY

B.C. Rain 27, Elberta 24 (OT)

Sidney Lanier 28, Valley 6

Alabama-Deaf at Tennessee-Deaf, canceled

Mobile Chr. at Vigor

FRIDAY

Alabama Chr. 48, Dale Co. 13

Alexandria 51, Corner 15

Aliceville 37, Cold Springs 0

American Chr. 34, Bibb Co. 12

Andalusia 58, Charles Henderson 28

Arab 24, Southside-Gadsden 7

Ariton 27, G.W. Long 21

Auburn 40, Jeff Davis 7

Autauga Aca. 43, Clarke Prep 7

B.B. Comer 55, Ranburne 28

Baker 43, Mary Montgomery 0

Boaz 28, Sardis 0

Bob Jones 29, Florence 21

Brantley 53, Pleasant Home 0

Brooks 42, Deshler 14

BTW-Tuskegee 26, Bullock Co. 6

Carbon Hill 30, Holly Pond 24 (OT)

Carroll-Ozark 31, Headland 7

Catholic-Montgomery 49, Beulah 0

Center Point 40, Moody 11

Central-Clay Co. 35, Beauregard 0

Central-Florence 20, Rogers 17

Central-Phenix City 36, Enterprise 27

Central-Tuscaloosa 25, Marbury 7

Chambers Aca. 30, Valiant Cross 28

Cherokee Co. 40, White Plains 0

Clarke Co. 15, St. Luke’s 7

Clay-Chalkville 50, Minor 7

Cleveland 20, Spring Garden 13

Colbert Co. 25, Hatton 24

Colbert Heights 20, Clements 12

Coosa Chr. 42, Appalachian 32

Cornerstone-Columbiana 67, Snook 12

Cottage Hill at Lighthouse Private (Fla.), canceled

Crenshaw Chr. 47, South Choctaw Aca. 21

Cullman 29, Hazel Green 21

Dadeville 32, Childersburg 6

Daphne 21, Foley 13

Decatur 16, Buckhorn 14

Decatur Heritage 46, Shoals Chr. 0

Demopolis 53, Shelby Co. 7

East Hamilton (Tenn.) at Paul Bryant, canceled

East Lawrence 20, Danville 7

East Limestone 49, Brewer 7

Elba 54, Cottonwood 24

Escambia Aca. at Northview (Fla.), canceled

Etowah 28, Ashville 0

Eufaula beat Park Crossing, forfeit

Excel 22, Hillcrest-Evergreen 19

Fairfield 36, John Carroll 6

Fairhope 37, Davidson 7

Fairview 49, West Point 21

Fayette Co. 28, Oak Grove 0

Flomaton 21, Chickasaw 14

Florala 14, Red Level 0

Fort Dale Aca. 14, Coosa Valley 6

Francis Marion 38, Central-Coosa 14

Fruitdale 14, Choctaw Co. 6

Gadsden City 29, Spain Park 26

Gardendale beat Jasper, forfeit

Geneva 40, Ashford 6

Geneva Co. 49, Abbeville 6

Geraldine 26, Plainview 20

Good Hope 47, Hanceville 28

Gordo 38, Haleyville 0

Greensboro 50, Monroe Co. 0

Gulf Shores 27, Robertsdale 13

Guntersville 58, Douglas 6

Hackleburg 40, Cherokee 8

Handley 26, Cleburne Co. 7

Hartselle beat Columbia, forfeit

Helena 37, Pelham 34

Hokes Bluff 48, Glencoe 0

Holt 39, Sumter Central 0

Holtville 31, Talladega 22

Homewood 49, Woodlawn 14

Hooper 23, Banks Aca. 22

Hoover 28, Oak Mountain 21

Horseshoe Bend 38, Randolph Co. 8

Houston Aca. 35, Slocomb 25

Houston Co. 28, Zion Chapel 18

Hubbertville 44, Meek 14

Hueytown 38, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 30

Ider 41, Section 40

J.U. Blacksher 35, Washington Co. 0

Jackson 40, Selma 8

Jackson-Olin 36, Pinson Valley 28

Jacksonville 35, Munford 12

James Clemens 43, Huntsville 40

Jemison-Huntsville 28, Lee-Huntsville 22

Keith beat A.L. Johnson, forfeit

Kinston 10, Georgiana 6

Lakeside 29, Meadowview 6

Lanett 44, LaFayette 6

Lauderdale Co. 54, Elkmont 0

Leeds 41, Hayden 0

Lee-Montgomery 28, Russell Co. 14

Lee-Scott 31, Macon-East 14

Leroy 13, Thomasville 9

Lexington 32, Sheffield 14

Lincoln 14, St. Clair Co. 0

Luverne 41, Highland Home 0

Madison Aca. 33, North Jackson 0

Maplesville 49, Loachapoka 0

Marengo 40, McIntosh 12

Marion Co. 20, Berry 14

McAdory 47, Bessemer City 0

McGill-Toolen 59, Citronelle 0

Millry 62, Southern Choctaw 6

Monroe Aca. 26, Wilcox Aca. 21

Montevallo 49, Wilcox Central 8

Montgomery Aca. 49, Prattville Chr. 13

Morgan Aca. 36, Southern Aca. 12

Mountain Brook 31, Shades Valley 0

Muscle Shoals 27, Athens 13

New Hope 14, St. John Paul II 7

Northridge 35, Brookwood 18

Northside 40, Hamilton 18

Notasulga 32, Billingsley 6

Oakman 27, J.B. Pennington 13

Oneonta 24, Dora 9

Opp 55, Daleville 0

Orange Beach 38, Greene Co. 12

Oxford 35, Pell City 10

Parker 41, Wenonah 12

Patrician 34, Tuscaloosa Aca. 12

Pickens Aca. 42, Abbeville Chr. 14

Pickens Co. 28, Lynn 7

Piedmont 70, Weaver 13

Pike Liberal Arts 56, Edgewood 0

Pike Road 55, Rehobeth 0

Pisgah 56, Whitesburg Chr. 14

Pleasant Grove 55, Carver-Birmingham 12

Prattville 24, Dothan 7

Priceville 18, Wilson 0

R.A. Hubbard 18, Phillips-Bear Creek 6

Randolph 35, Madison Co. 21

Red Bay 54, Tharptown 7

Reeltown 42, Goshen 0

Russellville 43, Lawrence Co. 0

Saks 16, Ohatchee 7

Samson 36, McKenzie 28

Saraland 31, Blount 0

Sipsey Valley 40, Jemison 28

South Lamar 47, Brilliant 0

Southeastern-Blount 32, Sand Rock 28

Southside-Selma 42, Hale Co. 13

Spanish Fort 27, Baldwin Co. 7

Sparkman 38, Austin 21

Sparta 30, Lowndes Aca. 14

Springville 24, Scottsboro 21

St. James 43, Straughn 6

St. Paul’s 10, Faith-Mobile 7

Stanhope Elmore 34, Chilton Co. 13

Sulligent 38, Midfield 14

Sumiton Chr. 48, Woodville 0

Sweet Water 39, Jay (Fla.) 7

Sylvania 35, Collinsville 7

T.R. Miller 14, Bayside Aca. 0

Tallassee 48, Elmore Co. 10

Tanner 14, North Sand Mountain 6

Theodore 27, Murphy 6

Thompson 42, Hewitt-Trussville 9

Thorsby beat Calhoun, forfeit

Trinity 52, Pike Co. 0

Trion (Ga.) 49, Cedar Bluff 0

Valley Head 64, Gaylesville 42

Vestavia Hills 50, Tuscaloosa Co. 0

Victory Chr. 49, Talladega Co. Central 0

Vincent 48, Fayetteville 21

Vinemont 49, Tarrant 0

Wadley 43, Winterboro 22

Walter Wellborn 57, Pleasant Valley 14

Waterloo 46, Vina 0

West Blocton 49, Dallas Co. 20

West End-Walnut Grove 53, Gaston 8

West Limestone 31, West Morgan 14

Westbrook Chr. 41, Locust Fork 13

Westminster-Huntsville 24, DAR 22

Wetumpka 28, Benjamin Russell 7

Wicksburg 60, New Brockton 18

Williamson 42, W.S. Neal 0

Winfield 48, Susan Moore 7

Winston Co. 14, Addison 8

Woodland 50, Donoho 27

THURSDAY

Albertville 34, Grissom 27

Briarwood 42, Huffman 14

Fyffe 56, Brindlee Mountain 0

Glenwood 49, Springwood 0

Linden 46, J.F. Shields 6

Opelika 28, Carver-Montgomery 6

Ramsay 33, Cordova 20

Satsuma 37, LeFlore 29

St. Michael 44, Escambia Co. 12

Verbena 52, Barbour Co. 0

IDLE

Alma Bryant, Anniston, Ardmore, Asbury, Autaugaville, Bessemer Aca., Calera, Central-Hayneville, Chelsea, Crossville, Curry, Falkville, Fort Payne, Fultondale, Greenville, Isabella, Jackson Aca., Lamar Co., Mars Hill Bible, Mortimer Jordan, Northside Methodist, Phil Campbell, Providence Chr., R.C. Hatch, Ragland, Smiths Station, Sylacauga, UMS-Wright.

