SATURDAY
Alabama-Deaf 50, Tennessee-Deaf 20
Central-Phenix City 49, Jeff Davis 16
Gardendale 27, Parker 14
FRIDAY
Addison 69, Waterloo 0
Alabama Chr. 62, Sumter Central 14
Alexandria 33, Springville 15
Aliceville 54, Sulligent 28
American Chr. 41, Hale Co. 26
Andalusia 49, Montgomery Aca. 7
Anniston 48, White Plains 13
Appalachian 53, Gaylesville 34
Arab 28, Scottsboro 7
Ariton 35, Zion Chapel 0
Austin 47, Albertville 10
Autaugaville 49, Billingsley 6
B.B. Comer 36, Vincent 35
Beauregard 26, Charles Henderson 24
Bessemer Aca. 31, Monroe Aca. 20
Bibb Co. 56, Sipsey Valley 10
Blount 18, Baldwin Co. 0
Brantley 53, Kinston 6
Brewer 21, Lawrence Co. 7
BTW-Tuskegee 34, Slocomb 14
Calera 38, Chilton Co. 14
Carroll=Ozark 33, Seminole Co. (Ga.) 3
Carver-Birmingham 20, John Carroll 14
Carver-Montgomery 46, Stanhope Elmore 44
Catholic-Montgomery 62, Geneva 0
Central-Florence 35, Brooks 28
Chambers Aca. 42, Banks Aca. 0
Cherokee Co. 49, Hanceville 15
Chickasaw 20, Francis Marion 6
Clarke Prep 27, South Choctaw Aca. 13
Clay-Chalkville 56, Center Point 19
Cleveland 40, Pleasant Valley 13
Colbert Heights 52, Clements 38
Collinsville 37, Sand Rock 20
Cordova 41, Hamilton 21
Corner 24, Dora 14
Cottonwood 22, Samson 0
Crenshaw Chr. 54, Wilcox Aca. 35
Cullman 53, Lee-Huntsville 13
Dadeville 22, Walter Wellborn 14
Dale Co. 29, Bullock Co. 18
Daleville 16, Northside Methodist 15
Dallas Co. 20, Holt 0
Daphne 25, Baker 14
Decatur 48, Hazel Green 14
Decatur Heritage 43, Cedar Bluff 21
Demopolis 49, Clarke Co. 13
Deshler 55, Wilson 13
Donoho 21, Victory Chr. 7
Dothan 57, Smiths Station 43
Enterprise 50, Rehobeth 6
Escambia Co. 34, Wilcox Central 0
Etowah 35, Good Hope 6
Excel 31, Flomaton 24
Fairhope 55, Davidson 28
Fairview 50, West Point 7
Faith-Mobile 43, Citronelle 0
Falkville 21, Hatton 6
Florala 50, Pleasant Home 20
Florence 38, James Clemens 20
Fruitdale 64, J.F. Shields 0
Fullington (Ga.) 50, Lakeside 14
Fyffe 54, Section 0
G.W. Long 21, Geneva Co. 0
Georgiana 22, Houston Co. 13
Gordo 49, Tarrant 0
Goshen 60, LaFayette 28
Gulf Shores 45, LeFlore 12
Guntersville 62, Boaz 14
Haleyville 35, Northside 27
Handley 26, Central-Clay Co. 15
Hartselle 16, Gadsden City 9
Helena 31, Pelham 24 (OT)
Highland Home 42, Horseshoe Bend 0
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 44, Brookwood 0
Hokes Bluff 24, Westbrook Chr. 21
Homewood 31, Benjamin Russell 24
Hooper 68, Snook 40
Hoover 17, Hewitt-Trussville 7
Houston Aca. 49, New Brockton 6
Hueytown 59, Bessemer City 21
Isabella 59, Fayetteville 21
J.B. Pennington 47, Asbury 0
J.U. Blacksher 21, St. Luke’s 15
Jackson 30, Bayside Aca. 10
Jackson Aca. 48, Escambia Aca. 12
Jacksonville 76, Talladega 21
Jasper 45, Wenonah 7
Keith 30, Marengo 18
Lauderdale Co. 29, Colbert Co. 0
Lee-Scott 35, Glenwood 16
Lexington 53, Tharptown 18
Linden 62, R.C. Hatch 0
Loachapoka 50, Notasulga 14
Locust Fork 27, Cold Springs 6
Lowndes Aca. 34, Edgewood 7
Luverne 26, Lanett 25
Lynn 49, Holy Spirit 13
Madison Aca. 48, Danville 0
Madison Co. 28, DAR 0
Maplesville 56, Calhoun 0
Marbury 22, Tallassee 20
Marion Co. 54, Berry 6
Mars Hill Bible 69, Elkmont 8
Mary Montgomery 33, Alma Bryant 19
McAdory 37, Central-Tuscaloosa 7
McGill-Toolen 34, Murphy 14
Meek 40, Phillips-Bear Creek 6
Millry 46, Choctaw Co. 20
Mobile Chr. 48, Monroe Co. 6
Moody 32, Lincoln 6
Morgan Aca. 55, Fort Dale Aca. 20
Munford 42, Cleburne Co. 28
North Sand Mountain 54, Whitesburg Chr. 28
Northridge 41, Paul Bryant 6
Northview (Fla.) 49, Elberta 24
Oakman 35, Carbon Hill 20
Oneonta 51, Fultondale 13
Opp 28, Pike Co. 27
Patrician 41, Sparta 0
Pickens Aca. 26, Coosa Valley 0
Pickens Co. 36, South Lamar 6
Piedmont 42, Ohatchee 14
Pike Road 16, Eufaula 10 (OT)
Pinson Valley 44, Oxford 20
Pisgah 42, Ider 10
Plainview 28, Glencoe 7
Pleasant Grove 53, Hayden 0
Port St. Joe (Fla.) 45, Pike Liberal Arts 0
Prattville 24, Opelika 21 (OT)
Prattville Chr. 28, Greensboro 14
Priceville 40, New Hope 0
Ragland 32, Wadley 25
Ramsay 48, Fairfield 14
Ranburne 40, Woodland 0
Randolph 53, Westminster--Huntsville 20
Randolph Co. 20, Weaver 0
Red Bay 58, Hackleburg 24
Red Level 25, McKenzie 24
Reeltown 76, Barbour Co. 0
Russellville 52, East Limestone 7
Saks 42, Childersburg 14
Saraland 50, Robertsdale 0
Sardis 36, Crossville 14
Selma 36, Greenville 6
Shades Valley 35, Huffman 20
Sheffield 48, Tanner 47
Shoals Chr. 59, Cherokee 6
Sidney Lanier 28, Park Crossing 12
Southeastern-Blount 57, Holly Pond 53
Southern Choctaw 22, McIntosh 21
Southside-Gadsden 52, St. Clair Co. 3
Sparkman 57, Grissom 0
Spring Garden 33, Winterboro 16
St. James 56, Southside-Selma 14
St. Michael 45, Satsuma 8
Straughn 41, Ashford 12
Sumiton Chr. 49, Brilliant 0
Susan Moore 29, Vinemont 22
Sweet Water 57, A.L. Johnson 0
Sylvania 41, Geraldine 24
T.R. Miller 38, Orange Beach 13
Theodore 29, Spanish Fort 21
Thomasville 12, Cottage Hill 7
Thompson 48, Chelsea 3
Thorsby 48, Central-Coosa 0
Trinity 38, Sylacauga 7
Tuscaloosa Aca. 34, Lamar Co. 7
Tuscaloosa Co. 34, Oak Mountain 31
UMS-Wright 10, Vigor 7
Valiant Cross 27, Autauga Aca. 6
Valley Head 35, Coosa Chr. 33
Verbena 42, Central-Hayneville 40 (OT)
Vestavia Hills 36, Spain Park 7
W.S. Neal 28, Hillcrest-Evergreen 27 (OT)
West Blocton 7, Montevallo 6
West End-Walnut Grove 51, Gaston 0
West Limestone 48, East Lawrence 13
West Morgan 35, Rogers 16
Wetumpka 49, Russell Co. 7
Wicksburg 29, Abbeville 8
Winfield 56, Midfield 8
Winston Co. 51, Greene Co. 21
Woodville 58, Vina 26
THURSDAY
Athens 47, Jemison-Huntsville 6
Auburn 58, Lee-Montgomery 7
Huntsville 28, Bob Jones 24
Mountain Brook 48, Jackson-Olin 0
North Jackson 21, St. John Paul II 14
Oak Grove 41, Curry 26
Williamson 20, B.C. Rain 0
Woodlawn 27, Mortimer Jordan 21
IDLE
Abbeville Chr., Ardmore, Ashville, Beulah, Briarwood, Brindlee Mountain, Buckhorn, Columbia, Douglas, Elba, Elmore Co., Fayette Co., Foley, Fort Payne, Headland, Holtville, Hubbertville, Jemison, Leeds, Leroy, Macon-East, Minor, Muscle Shoals, Pell City, Phil Campbell, Providence Chr., Shelby Co., Southern Aca., St. Paul's, Talladega Co. Central, University Charter, Valley, Washington Co.
