SATURDAY
Alabama-Deaf 42, Louisiana-Deaf 8
FRIDAY
Addison 30, Good Hope 28 (OT)
Alabama Chr. 33, Montgomery Aca. 27
Aliceville 42, Central-Tuscaloosa 13
Alma Bryant 41, Robertsdale 20
Andalusia 55, Bibb Co. 18
Ardmore 42, Elkmont 0
Ariton 28, Straughn 14
Auburn 42, Ramsay 21
Austin 17, Gardendale 10
Banks Aca. 33, Coosa Valley 14
Benjamin Russell 46, Smiths Station 28
Briarwood 34, Oak Mountain 14
BTW-Pensacola (Fla.) 46, LeFlore 6
Bullock Co. 7, Red Level 0
Carver-Birmingham 30, Dallas Co. 14
Carver-Montgomery 27, Lee-Montgomery 21
Catholic-Montgomery 56, Pike Liberal Arts 0
Center Point 27, Fairfield 6
Central-Clay Co. 21, Alexandria 7
Central-Florence 70, Westminster-Huntsville 69
Central-Hayneville 30, Wilcox Central 20
Chambers Aca. 42, Bessemer Aca. 6
Cherokee Co. 56, Munford 26
Chilton Co. 24, Tallassee 21 (OT)
Clarke Prep 34, Sparta 6
Cold Springs 48, Shoals Chr. 20
Collinsville 48, Gaston 12
Cottonwood 56, Graceville (Fla.) 6
Crenshaw Chr. 35, Hooper 18
Cullman 26, Mortimer Jordan 24
Curry 66, Vina 22
Dadeville 45, Notasulga 0
Dale Co. 26, G.W. Long 22
Daleville 53, Barbour Co. 0
DAR 34, Clements 24
Davidson 38, B.C. Rain 0
Demopolis 74, Paul Bryant 16
Deshler 36, Colbert Co. 33
Dothan 43, Baker 15
Douglas 49, West Point 21
Edgewood 21, Fort Dale Aca. 14
Elba 40, Providence Chr. 7
Elmore Co. 35, St. Clair Co. 13
Escambia Aca. 25, Valiant Cross 18
Escambia Co. 20, Monroe Co. 0
Eufaula 54, Pell City 35
Excel 42, J.U. Blacksher 13
Faith-Mobile 34, St. Paul’s 7
Fayette Co. 59, Marion Co. 28
Florala 28, Samson 14
Florence 35, Minor 16
Fort Payne 21, Arab 0
Fruitdale 28, Washington Co. 8
Fyffe 56, Plainview 13
Gatlinburg-Pittman (Tenn.) 28, Coosa Chr. 24
Geneva 40, Geneva Co. 33
Georgiana 40, J.F. Shields 6
Glencoe 54, Holly Pond 20
Gordo 54, Pickens Co. 18
Goshen 63, Kinston 19
Greene Co. 50, A.L. Johnson 0
Greensboro 49, R.C. Hatch 42
Gulf Shores 35, Murphy 14
Guntersville 52, Buckhorn 21
Hackleburg 34, Hubbertville 28
Handley 37, Lanett 0
Hartselle 69, Oxford 21
Hatton 50, East Lawrence 7
Hayden 28, Ashville 6
Helena 16, Jackson-Olin 13
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 45, Gadsden City 19
Hokes Bluff 30, White Plains 16
Hoover 26, Mountain Brook 14
Horseshoe Bend 48, Fayetteville 20
Houston Aca. 41, Abbeville 0
Huntsville 52, Jemison-Huntsville 0
IMG Aca. 41, Central-Phenix City 26
Isabella 50, Billingsley 14
J.B. Pennington 6, Cleveland 0
Jackson 12, Thomasville 7
Jackson Aca. 44, Southern Aca. 16
Jacksonville 35, Ohatchee 6
Jemison 20, Montevallo 12
Lakeside 12, Flint River Aca. (Ga.) 9
Lamar Co. 48, Berry 19
Lawrence Co. 17, Hanceville 14 (OT)
Leeds 51, Sylacauga 7
Lee-Scott 42, Macon-East 7
Leroy 13, St. Luke's 0
Lexington 14, Lauderdale Co. 13
Locust Fork 35, Susan Moore 14
Lowndes Aca. 50, Abbeville Chr. 19
Luverne 41, Calhoun 0
Lynn 49, Tarrant 6
Madison Aca. 42, Madison Co. 21
Marengo 32, Southern Choctaw 14
Mars Hill Bible 31, Russellville 30
McGill-Toolen 27, St. Michael 7
Midfield at Francis Marion, canceled
Moody 47, Shelby Co. 0
Morgan Aca. 48, Wilcox Aca. 30
Muscle Shoals 38, James Clemens 10
New Hope 48, Decatur Heritage 47
Northridge 42, American Chr. 28
Oneonta 53, Springville 22
Opp 23, Rehobeth 13
Orange Beach 42, McIntosh 14
Pataula Charter (Ga.) 44, Houston Co. 8
Patrician 48, Monroe Aca. 16
Pelham 35, Chelsea 28
Pensacola Catholic (Fla.) 31, Mobile Chr. 28 (OT)
Phil Campbell 28, Carbon Hill 0
Phillips-Bear Creek 53, Brilliant 0
Pike Co. 18, Headland 13
Pinson Valley 21, Homewood 13
Pleasant Grove 49, Parker 28
Prattville 49, Stanhope Elmore 10
Prattville Chr. 35, Beulah 21
Priceville 28, Scottsboro 21
Ragland 32, Pleasant Valley 6
Randolph Co. 34, Wadley 28
Red Bay 16, Belmont (Miss.) 0
Saks 28, B.B. Comer 0
Saraland 49, Foley 21
Sardis 12, Brewer 7
Selma 18, Park Crossing 14
Shades Valley 26, Bessemer City 20
Sheffield 43, Waterloo 14
Sidney Lanier 54, Satsuma 6
Sipsey Valley 36, Oak Grove 19
Slocomb 39, Ashford 20
Snook at St. Patrick (Miss.), ppd. next Friday
South Choctaw Aca. 27, Pickens Aca. 13
South Pittsburg (Tenn.) 42, North Jackson 19
Southeastern-Blount 48, Crossville 20
Southside-Gadsden 41, Boaz 20
Southside-Selma 42, Keith 20
Spanish Fort 18, Daphne 15
Spring Garden 41, Cedar Bluff 12
Sulligent 35, South Lamar 6
Sumiton Chr. 54, Talladega Co. Central 21
Sylvania 34, Pisgah 7
Tanner 66, Columbia 0
Tharptown 48, Cherokee 22
Theodore 34, Opelika 24
Thompson 17, Clay-Chalkville 14
Trinity 30, Marbury 3
Tuscaloosa Aca. 50, University Charter 22
Valley 27, Russell Co. 23
Valley Head 56, Ider 30
Victory Chr. 19, Gaylesville 16
Vincent 42, Childersburg 13
Walter Wellborn 48, Talladega 28
Weaver 46, Asbury 8
Wenonah 27, Holt 6
West Blocton 26, Holtville 7
West End-Walnut Grove 44, Sand Rock 21
West Limestone 31, East Limestone 7
Westbrook Chr. 59, Section 6
Wetumpka 42, Greenville 21
Williamson 12, Blount 6
Winterboro 26, Oakman 20
Woodlawn beat Choctaw Co., forfeit
Woodville 46, Brindlee Mountain 6
Zion Chapel 28, Pleasant Home 19
THURSDAY
Anniston 30, Piedmont 28
Charles Henderson 26, St. James 14
Corner 44, Fultondale 6
Hewitt-Trussville 49, Huffman 8
Highland Home 28, Brantley 27
Mary Montgomery 35, Baldwin Co. 7
Millry 27, Clarke Co. 7
Winfield 52, Hamilton 0
IDLE
Albertville, Appalachian, Athens, Autaugaville, Bayside Aca., Beauregard, Bob Jones, Brooks, Brookwood, BTW-Tuskegee, Calera, Carroll-Ozark, Central-Coosa, Chickasaw, Citronelle, Cleburne Co., Colbert Heights, Cordova, Cottage Hill, Danville, Decatur, Donoho, Dora, Elberta, Enterprise, Etowah, Fairhope, Fairview, Falkville, Flomaton, Geraldine, Grissom, Hale Co., Haleyville, Hazel Green, Hillcrest-Evergreen, Holy Spirit, Hueytown, Jasper, Jeff Davis, John Carroll, LaFayette, Lee-Huntsville, Lincoln, Linden, Loachapoka, Maplesville, McAdory, McKenzie, Meek, New Brockton, North Sand Mountain, Northside, Northside Methodist, Pike Road, Ranburne, Randolph, Reeltown, Rogers, Spain Park, Sparkman, St. John Paul II, Sumter Central, Sweet Water, T.R. Miller, Thorsby, Tuscaloosa Co., UMS-Wright, Verbena, Vestavia Hills, Vigor, Vinemont, W.S. Neal, West Morgan, Whitesburg Chr., Wicksburg, Wilson, Winston Co., Woodland.
