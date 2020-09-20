FRIDAY
Arab at Brewer
Ardmore at Clements
East Lawrence at Hatton
Elkmont at Lexington
Falkville at Cold Springs
Hartselle at Russellville
Hueytown at Athens
Lawrence Co. at Westminster
Priceville at Danville
Tanner at Columbia
West Limestone at East Limestone
West Morgan at Leeds
Woodville at Decatur Heritage
Idle: Austin, Decatur, R.A. Hubbard
