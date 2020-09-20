FRIDAY

Arab at Brewer

Ardmore at Clements

East Lawrence at Hatton

Elkmont at Lexington

Falkville at Cold Springs

Hartselle at Russellville

Hueytown at Athens

Lawrence Co. at Westminster

Priceville at Danville

Tanner at Columbia

West Limestone at East Limestone

West Morgan at Leeds

Woodville at Decatur Heritage

Idle: Austin, Decatur, R.A. Hubbard

