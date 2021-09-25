---
SATURDAY
Jackson-Olin 28, Fairfield 26 (OT)
Alabama-Deaf at Mississippi-Deaf
---
FRIDAY
Abbeville Chr. 37, Cornerstone-Columbiana 14
Alexandria 38, Cleburne Co. 14
Aliceville 39, Pickens Co. 22
Andalusia 25, Bibb Co. 0
Arab 49, Brewer 13
Ardmore 55, Clements 27
Ariton 38, Slocomb 28
Armuchee (Ga.) 45, Weaver 7
Ashville 33, St. Clair Co. 9
Auburn 42, Bob Jones 21
Autaugaville 30, Francis Marion 6
B.B. Comer 63, Winterboro 20
Baldwin Co. 49, Foley 28
Banks Aca. 34, Southern Aca. 19
Bayside Aca. 35, B.C. Rain 12
Belmont (Miss.) 21, Red Bay 0
Benjamin Russell 40, Smiths Station 37
Blount 21, Mary Montgomery 0
Boaz 35, Albertville 21
Brantley 42, Highland Home 20
Briarwood 38, Mortimer Jordan 22
Brookwood 76, Sipsey Valley 35
Buckhorn 48, Jemison-Huntsville 24
Calera 56, Pell City 21
Carroll-Ozark 49, Pike Co. 6
Catholic-Montgomery 42, Montgomery Aca. 0
Center Point 32, Anniston 22
Central-Florence 47, Sheffield 13
Central-Hayneville 14, Wilcox Central 0
Central-Phenix City 38, Opelika 7
Chelsea 31, Pelham 28
Cherokee Co. 53, Coosa (Ga.) 0
Chickasaw 56, Southern Choctaw 6
Chilton Co. 21, Shelby Co. 0
Citronelle 28, Alma Bryant 17
Clarke Co. 33, Hillcrest-Evergreen 32
Cleveland 55, J.B. Pennington 0
Colbert Co. 25, Colbert Heights 0
Cottage Hill 28, LeFlore 21
Cottonwood 28, Northside Methodist 26 (2OT)
Crenshaw Chr. 57, Lakeside 18
Cullman 49, Mars Hill Bible 7
Dadeville 15, LaFayette 12
Decatur Heritage 55, Woodville 14
Dora 42, Corner 14
Douglas 41, Glencoe 7
Elba 27, Providence Chr. 6
Enterprise 64, Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) 29
Escambia Aca. 21, Tuscaloosa Aca. 6
Escambia Co. 42, Monroe Co. 0
Excel 44, J.U. Blacksher 0
Falkville 49, Cold Springs 7
Fayette Co. 21, South Lamar 7
Fort Payne 33, Etowah 27
Fruitdale 34, Washington Co. 12
G.W. Long 54, Daleville 8
Gadsden Co. (Fla.) 42, Dothan 14
Gardendale 33, Shades Valley 0
Gatlinburg-Pittman (Tenn.) 56, Coosa Chr. 7
Gaylesville 55, Asbury 20
Geneva 26, Geneva Co. 25
Good Hope 13, Addison 8
Greene Co. 44, Sumter Central 0
Greensboro 53, Choctaw Co. 0
Guntersville 44, Madison Co. 21
Hale Co. 41, Sulligent 13
Haleyville 13, Phil Campbell 12
Hanceville 26, Locust Fork 13
Handley 19, Lanett 18
Hartselle 58, Russellville 21
Headland 27, Dale Co. 26
Helena 41, McAdory 35 (2OT)
Hewitt-Trussville 60, Huffman 19
Holtville 31, Marbury 17
Hoover 35, Prattville 16
Houston Aca. 49, Florala 0
Houston Co. 50, Ashford 26
Hubbertville 51, Hackleburg 24
Hueytown 54, Athens 20
Ider 42, Valley Head 20
Isabella 45, Billingsley 8
Jackson 41, Thomasville 21
Jackson Aca. 28, Coosa Valley 0
James Clemens 55, Lee-Huntsville 14
Jasper 33, Demopolis 28
Kinston 74, Barbour Co. 0
Lamar Co. 24, Berry 0
Lauderdale Co. 33, Rogers 8
Leeds 37, West Morgan 13
Lexington 48, Elkmont 0
Lincoln 69, Munford 13
Loachapoka 52, Talladega Co. Central 8
Lowndes Aca. 33, Hooper 6
Luverne 48, Goshen 6
Lynn 49, Vina 0
Macon-East 49, Monroe Aca. 7
Marengo 70, A.L. Johnson 0
Marion Co. 40, Phillips-Bear Creek 12
McGill-Toolen 38, Murphy 0
Midfield 50, Tarrant 0
Mosley (Fla.) 49, Mobile Chr. 0
New Brockton 30, W.S. Neal 26
North Sand Mountain 22, Cedar Bluff 6
Northridge 24, Gordo 21
Oneonta 40, Susan Moore 0
Opp 42, Straughn 0
Orange Beach 38, Pleasant Home 0
Patrician 33, Morgan Aca. 14
Paul Bryant 31, Central-Tuscaloosa 7
Piedmont 55, Jacksonville 45
Pike Liberal Arts 21, Chambers Aca. 18
Pinson Valley 17, Ramsay 0
Pisgah 58, DAR 28
Plainview 41, Crossville 0
Pleasant Grove 35, Central-Clay Co. 3
Prattville Chr. 20, Thorsby 16
Priceville 35, Danville 12
Ragland 78, Gaston 0
Ranburne 49, Woodland 6
Randolph 35, Westbrook Chr. 0
Robertsdale 24, Satsuma 10
Russell Co. 42, Beauregard 14
Saks 54, Geraldine 31
Samson 35, Zion Chapel 20
Sand Rock 28, Collinsville 7
Saraland 52, Davidson 7
Selma 26, Woodlawn 22
Sidney Lanier 33, Bessemer City 0
South Pittsburg (Tenn.) 21, North Jackson 20
Southeastern-Blount 42, Oak Grove 0
Southern Prep 61, Meadowview 0
Southside-Gadsden 40, Sardis 0
Southside-Selma 40, Keith 26
Sparta 57, Fort Dale Aca. 35
Spring Garden 21, Hokes Bluff 0
Springville 42, Fultondale 14
St. Luke’s 24, Millry 17
St. Michael 45, Elberta 21
St. Patrick (Miss.) 49, Snook 20
Stanhope Elmore 24, Eufaula 20
Sumiton Chr. 39, Brindlee Mountain 0
Sweet Water 41, Leroy 26
Sylacauga 49, Childersburg 13
Tanner 41, Columbia 8
Tharptown 64, Cherokee 0
Thompson 51, Mountain Brook 0
UMS-Wright 23, T.R. Miller 15
Verbena 40, Calhoun 16
Victory Chr. 21, Fayetteville 10
Wadley 56, Randolph Co. 30
Walter Wellborn 52, Hamilton 14
West End-Walnut Grove beat Appalachian, forfeit
West Limestone 31, East Limestone 28
West Point 14, Hayden 6
Westminster-Huntsville 23, Lawrence Co. 20
Wetumpka 28, Greenville 8
Wewahitchka (Fla.) at Valiant Cross, canceled
White Plains 42, Elmore Co. 28
Whitesburg Chr. 61, Shoals Chr. 14
Wicksburg 17, Rehobeth 6
Wilcox Aca. 21, Clarke Prep 10
Winston Co. 42, Curry 8
---
THURSDAY
Autauga Aca. 45, Bessemer Aca. 8
Carver-Montgomery 21, Jeff Davis 14
Gadsden City 17, Oxford 9
Hatton 30, East Lawrence 14
Lee-Scott 43, Springwood 0
Maplesville 47, Jemison 13
McKenzie 40, J.F. Shields 0
Williamson 39, Charles Henderson 22
Winfield 51, Brilliant 0
---
IDLE
Abbeville, Alabama Chr., American Chr., Austin, Baker, Beulah, Brooks, BTW-Tuskegee, Bullock Co., Carbon Hill, Carver-Birmingham, Central-Coosa, Clay-Chalkville, Cordova, Dallas Co., Daphne, Decatur, Deshler, Donoho, Edgewood, Fairhope, Fairview, Faith-Mobile, Flomaton, Florence, Fyffe, Georgiana, Glenwood, Grissom, Gulf Shores, Hazel Green, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Holly Pond, Holt, Homewood, Horseshoe Bend, Huntsville, John Carroll, Lee-Montgomery, Linden, Madison Aca., McIntosh, Meek, Minor, Montevallo, Moody, Muscle Shoals, New Hope, Northside, Notasulga, Oak Mountain, Oakman, Ohatchee, Park Crossing, Parker, Pickens Aca., Pleasant Valley, R.A. Hubbard, R.C. Hatch, Red Level, Reeltown, Scottsboro, Section, South Choctaw Aca., Spain Park, Spanish Fort, Sparkman, St. James, St. John Paul II, St. Paul's, Sylvania, Talladega, Theodore, Trinity, Tuscaloosa Co., Valley, Vestavia Hills, Vigor, Vincent, Vinemont, Waterloo, Wenonah, West Blocton, Wilson.
