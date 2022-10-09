SATURDAY
Alabama-Deaf 50, Florida-Deaf 22
FRIDAY
Alabama Chr. 40, Prattville Chr. 7
Aliceville 52, Cold Springs 8
American Chr. 27, West Blocton 12
Andalusia 49, Slocomb 0
Arab 56, Boaz 17
Ariton 49, Abbeville 0
Austin 41, James Clemens 33
B.B. Comer 44, Thorsby 16
Beauregard 31, Elmore Co. 20
Beulah 29, Childersburg 26
Bibb Co. 46, Montevallo 0
Bob Jones 48, Sparkman 40
Brooks 24, Rogers 21
BTW-Tuskegee 36, Montgomery Aca. 21
Calera 31, Briarwood 28 (3OT)
Carroll-Ozark 42, Headland 8
Carver-Montgomery 33, Wetumpka 13
Catholic-Montgomery 64, Bullock Co. 0
Center Point 29, Pinson Valley 22
Central-Clay Co. 48, Sylacauga 7
Central-Hayneville 40, Notasulga 0
Charles Henderson 34, Eufaula 7
Cherokee 34, Vina 8
Cherokee Co. 60, Fultondale 0
Chickasaw 28, Fruitdale 22
Clarke Co. 20, J.U. Blacksher 0
Clarke Prep 34, Banks Aca. 14
Clay-Chalkville 62, Huffman 0
Cleburne Co. 48, White Plains 13
Clements 46, Elkmont 18
Cleveland 36, Gaston 6
Colbert Co. 28, Colbert Heights 12
Collinsville 41, Ider 12
Coosa Chr. 41, Cedar Bluff 14
Corner 20, Oak Grove 12
Crenshaw Chr. 39, Coosa Valley 0
Cullman 35, Columbia 6
Davidson 28, Park Crossing 14
Demopolis 68, Jemison 22
Deshler 45, Central-Florence 21
Dora 40, Hamilton 8
Douglas 42, Crossville 14
Enterprise 51, Dothan 28
Escambia Aca. 35, Pickens Aca. 22
Etowah 48, Hanceville 7
Excel 21, Thomasville 20
Fairhope 26, Daphne 7
Fairview 55, Brewer 13
Faith-Mobile 41, Pike Liberal Arts 0
Falkville 28, Red Bay 6
Fayetteville 14, Central-Coosa 6
Florala 72, McKenzie 38
Florence 27, Huntsville 7
Fort Payne 46, Hazel Green 14
Francis Marion 38, Washington Co. 32
Fyffe 70, Sand Rock 14
G.W. Long 35, Cottonwood 28
Gadsden City 53, Jemison-Huntsville 0
Gardendale 34, Minor 14
Geneva 35, Dale Co. 7
Geneva Co. 34, Zion Chapel 12
Geraldine 16, Westbrook Chr. 13
Glenwood 36, Monroe Aca. 0
Good Hope 20, Ashville 7
Greene Co. 24, Sumter Central 20
Grissom 17, Albertville 3
Hackleburg 50, Phillips-Bear Creek 34
Hale Co. 21, Dallas Co. 12
Haleyville 46, Curry 6
Handley 48, Talladega 3
Hartselle 45, Athens 21
Hatton 60, Sheffield 34
Hayden 41, Wenonah 21
Hewitt-Trussville 45, Vestavia Hills 37
Highland Home 36, Barbour Co. 14
Hillcrest-Evergreen 44, Monroe Co. 16
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 47, Bessemer City 16
Hoover 31, Tuscaloosa Co. 13
Houston Co. 41, Pleasant Home 21
Hubbertville 41, Berry 8
Hueytown 32, McAdory 27
Isabella 34, Ranburne 7
Jackson 55, Satsuma 0
Jackson Aca. 58, Snook 7
Jackson-Olin 14, Woodlawn 12
Jacksonville 31, Munford 13
Jasper 57, Carver-Birmingham 20
Kinston 35, Red Level 0
Lamar Co. 21, Sulligent 20
Lanett 45, LaFayette 8
Leeds 23, Alexandria 7
Lee-Scott 49, Bessemer Aca. 0
Leroy 54, Southern Choctaw 6
Lexington 52, Tanner 20
Lincoln 34, Springville 31
Loachapoka 22, Autaugaville 18
Luverne 28, Goshen 21
Lynn 45, Brilliant 6
Madison Aca. 49, Vinemont 7
Maplesville 51, Billingsley 14
Marbury 35, Holtville 12
Marion Co. 38, Sumiton Chr. 7
Mars Hill Bible 56, Phil Campbell 0
Mary Montgomery 37, Baker 20
McIntosh 24, Choctaw Co. 7
Meek 63, Shoals Chr. 0
Midfield 34, Tarrant 14
Millry beat J.F. Shields, forfeit
Mobile Chr. 34, Cottage Hill 14
Moody 42, St. Clair Co. 14
Morgan Aca. 32, Autauga Aca. 7
Muscle Shoals 42, Decatur 28
Northridge 55, Central-Tuscaloosa 0
Northside 20, Cordova 19
Ohatchee 21, Hokes Bluff 7
Opelika 31, Smiths Station 14
Opp 33, Daleville 7
Orange Beach 35, Bayside Aca. 29
Paul Bryant 23, Brookwood 18
Pickens Co. 60, Holy Spirit 0
Piedmont 45, Glencoe 10
Pike Co. 21, Providence Chr. 7
Pike Road 40, Russell Co. 7
Pisgah 41, North Sand Mountain 14
Pleasant Grove 35, Fairfield 0
Prattville 38, Jeff Davis 20
Priceville 41, North Jackson 14
R.C. Hatch 30, Marengo 6
Ragland 38, Winterboro 8
Randolph 55, DAR 0
Randolph Co. 41, Walter Wellborn 14
Reeltown 48, Horseshoe Bend 9
Rehobeth 42, Greenville 7
Saks 56, Weaver 6
Saraland 48, Baldwin Co. 7
Scottsboro 25, Sardis 0
Selma 29, Shelby Co. 0
Shades Valley 35, Pell City 29
Sipsey Valley 37, Holt 6
South Choctaw Aca. 22, Wilcox Aca. 14
Southeastern-Blount 14, Locust Fork 12
Southern Aca. 7, Lakeside 6
Spain Park 35, Chelsea 21
Spanish Fort 33, McGill-Toolen 24
Spring Garden 28, Pleasant Valley 14
St. James 37, Trinity 21
Straughn 56, New Brockton 7
Sweet Water 45, Keith 0
T.R. Miller 39, Escambia Co. 0
Tallassee 25, Valley 7
Theodore 35, Blount 0
Tuscaloosa Aca. 34, Winston Co. 8
UMS-Wright 42, B.C. Rain 7
University Charter 62, A.L. Johnson 18
Valiant Cross 34, Fort Dale Aca. 26
Verbena 40, Calhoun 0
Vigor 22, LeFlore 6
Vincent 39, Woodland 0
W.S. Neal 13, Flomaton 12
Wadley 47, Victory Chr. 0
West End-Walnut Grove 49, Holly Pond 26
West Morgan 34, West Limestone 3
West Point 21, Ardmore 0
Whitesburg Chr. 36, Section 24
Wicksburg 48, Samson 10
Wilson 33, East Lawrence 21
Winfield 62, Carbon Hill 0
THURSDAY
Buckhorn 38, Lee-Huntsville 20
Central-Phenix City 55, Lee-Montgomery 20
Chambers Aca. 56, Abbeville Chr. 7
Danville 49, Asbury 6
Decatur Heritage 49, Woodville 8
Donoho 48, Talladega Co. Central 14
East Limestone 54, Lawrence Co. 13
Edgewood 35, Macon-East 34
Elba 62, Georgiana 28
Foley 55, Alma Bryant 32
Gordo 35, Fayette Co. 0
Gulf Shores 49, Elberta 3
Homewood 31, Chilton Co. 10
Hooper 72, Sparta 50
Houston Aca. 52, Northside Methodist 0
J.B. Pennington 55, Brindlee Mountain 0
Mountain Brook 35, Parker 6
Patrician 34, Lowndes Aca. 6
Pelham 30, Benjamin Russell 20
Plainview 33, Sylvania 30
Ramsay 56, John Carroll 7
Sidney Lanier 41, Stanhope Elmore 17
Southside-Selma 52, Greensboro 30
St. John Paul II 27, New Hope 20
St. Michael 49, Wilcox Central 6
St. Paul’s 39, Robertsdale 14
Thompson 51, Oak Mountain 0
Valley Head 34, Appalachian 28
Westminster-Huntsville 70, Madison Co. 42
Williamson 20, Citronelle 0
IDLE
Addison, Anniston, Ashford, Auburn, Brantley, Dadeville, Gaylesville, Guntersville, Helena, Lauderdale Co., Linden, Mortimer Jordan, Murphy, Oakman, Oneonta, Oxford, Russellville, South Lamar, Southside-Gadsden, St. Luke's, Susan Moore, Tharptown, Waterloo.
