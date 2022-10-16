SATURDAY
Jeff Davis 42, Smiths Station 14
FRIDAY
Addison 20, Falkville 7
Alabama Chr. 56, Greensboro 6
Alexandria 54, Southside-Gadsden 47
Aliceville 34, Winston Co. 31
American Chr. 28, Sipsey Valley 3
Andalusia 36, BTW-Tuskegee 14
Anniston 62, Talladega 0
Arab 34, Guntersville 20
Ariton 49, Wicksburg 35
Ashford 42, New Brockton 13
Athens 49, Columbia 6
Austin 28, Bob Jones 26
B.B. Comer 48, Central-Coosa 8
Bayside Aca. 66, Escambia Co. 48
Benjamin Russell 16, Briarwood 14
Bibb Co. 56, Dallas Co. 0
Billingsley 28, Notasulga 14
Boaz 51, Sardis 16
Brantley 55, Pleasant Home 13
Brooks 38, Wilson 13
Calera 52, Helena 51 (4OT)
Carroll-Ozark 41, Greenville 0
Carver-Montgomery 23, Sidney Lanier 20
Catholic-Montgomery 52, Dale Co. 0
Central-Clay Co. 28, Beauregard 3
Central-Florence 35, West Limestone 28
Central-Hayneville 60, Calhoun 20
Central-Phenix City 38, Auburn 17
Central-Tuscaloosa 27, Bessemer City 20
Chambers Aca. 56, Macon-East 20
Charles Henderson 31, Headland 13
Cherokee Co. 45, Etowah 42
Chickasaw 42, Washington Co. 28
Clarke Co. 13, St Luke’s 7
Clarke Prep 35, Pickens Aca. 12
Clay-Chalkville 25, Oxford 20
Cleveland 48, West End-Walnut Grove 25
Colbert Co. 75, Clements 38
Cold Springs 30, Greene Co. 26
Collinsville 44, Whitesburg Chr. 42
Coosa Chr. 42, Appalachian 6
Cordova 42, Oak Grove 22
Corner 69, Curry 0
Cottage Hill 45, Monroe Co. 14
Crenshaw Chr. 41, Southern Aca. 14
Dadeville 53, Childersburg 0
Demopolis 60, Holtville 14
Deshler 35, Rogers 13
Dora 33, Northside 13
East Limestone 35, West Point 20
Edgewood 20, Hooper 0
Elba 55, Florala 27
Elmore Co. 17, Valley 13
Enterprise 22, Opelika 14
Eufaula 35, Rehobeth 28
Excel 35, Hillcrest-Evergreen 14
Fairfield 26, Wenonah 0
Fairhope 37, Alma Bryant 7
Fairview 51, Lawrence Co. 30
Faith-Mobile 26, Williamson 0
Fayetteville 33, Woodland 14
Foley 43, Davidson 41
Fort Dale Aca. 26, Bessemer Aca. 14
Fort Payne 14, Buckhorn 7
Fyffe 40, Pisgah 6
G.W. Long 35, Abbeville 15
Gadsden City 55, Lee-Huntsville 0
Gardendale 37, Woodlawn 20
Gaylesville 24, Decatur Heritage 14
Geneva 46, Bullock Co. 0
Geneva Co. 52, Samson 19
Glenwood 49, Autauga Aca. 13
Good Hope 40, Fultondale 7
Gordo 56, Oakman 12
Hackleburg 50, Shoals Chr. 20
Haleyville 52, Hamilton 12
Handley 46, Cleburne Co. 14
Hartselle 41, Decatur 14
Hazel Green 54, Jemison-Huntsville 0
Hewitt-Trussville 35, Spain Park 10
Highland Home 41, LaFayette 14
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 56, Paul Bryant 13
Holy Spirit 56, Brilliant 0
Homewood 28, Pelham 0
Hoover 38, Chelsea 0
Horseshoe Bend 57, Barbour Co. 8
Houston Aca. 42, Opp 7
Hueytown 41, Northridge 23
Huffman 27, Pell City 15
J.B. Pennington 48, Susan Moore 10
Jackson Aca. 22, Banks 6
James Clemens 49, Albertville 7
Jasper 48, John Carroll 7
Lanett 30, Goshen 25
Leeds 14, Moody 13
Lee-Scott 42, Valiant Cross 7
Leroy 51, Fruitdale 14
Lexington 48, Hatton 14
Liberty Co. (Fla.) 14, Pike Liberal Arts 7
Lincoln 21, St. Clair Co. 0
Linden 60, University Charter 8
Locust Fork 35, Gaston 14
Lowndes Aca. 38, Lakeside 8
Lynn 49, Berry 0
Madison Aca. 57, Brindlee Mountain 0
Madison Co. 22, North Jackson 14
Maplesville 38, Loachapoka 8
Marbury 35, Shelby Co. 14
Marion Co. 38, South Lamar 13
Mars Hill Bible 38, Lauderdale Co. 0
Mary Montgomery 14, Daphne 9
McAdory 56, Brookwood 0
McKenzie 38, Kinston 22
Meek 54, Vina 0
Midfield 30, Carbon Hill 14
Millry 56, Mclntosh 6
Mobile Chr. 29, Flomaton 14
Monroe Aca. 28, Morgan Aca. 8
Montevallo 42, Holt 0
Montgomery Aca. 34, Slocomb 0
Mountain Brook 56, Mortimer Jordan 14
Munford 42, White Plains 19
Murphy 22, Baldwin Co. 18
Muscle Shoals 23, Cullman 16
North Sand Mountain 40, Section 14
Ohatchee 49, Glencoe 6
Oneonta 34, Ashville 14
Orange Beach 48, Wilcox Central 0
Parker 37, Minor 7
Pataula Charter (Ga.) 46, Abbeville Chr. 6
Patrician 52, Escambia Aca. 13
Phil Campbell 36, Colbert Heights 0
Phillips-Bear Creek 56, Waterloo 26
Pickens Co. 34, Hubbertville 28
Piedmont 42, Geraldine 16
Pinson Valley 23, Shades Valley 6
Plainview 31, Westbrook Chr. 28
Pleasant Grove 42, Carver-Birmingham 0
Priceville 72, Westminster-Huntsville 45
Providence Chr. 37, Daleville 18
R.C. Hatch 38, A.L. Johnson 18
Ragland 50, Talladega Co. Central 0
Randolph 52, New Hope 12
Randolph Co. 47, Beulah 7
Red Bay 54, Tanner 14
Red Level 13, Georgiana 12
Russell Co. 48, Park Crossing 22
Russellville 49, Ardmore 7
Sand Rock 40, Ider 20
Scottsboro 28, Douglas 14
Selma 40, Jemison 17
South Choctaw Aca. 39, Sparta 0
Southeastern-Blount 7, Pleasant Valley 0
Southern Choctaw 44, J.F. Shields 8
Southside-Selma 64, Francis Marion 40
Spanish Fort 42, Robertsdale 13
Spring Garden 43, Donoho 14
St. James beat Sumter Central, forfeit
St. John Paul II 21, DAR 13
St. Paul’s 22, Blount 14
Stanhope Elmore 14, Pike Road 13
Sweet Water 52, Marengo 0
Sylvania 28, Hokes Bluff 0
T.R. Miller 41, Satsuma 13
Tallassee 47, Sylacauga 17
Tarrant 35, Sumiton Chr. 30
Theodore 37, McGill-Toolen 10
Thomasville 21, W.S. Neal 6
Thompson 49, Tuscaloosa Co. 7
Thorsby 28, Ranburne 21
Trinity 48, Prattville Chr. 7
Tuscaloosa Aca. 23, Sulligent 20
UMS-Wright 50, Citronelle 6
Valley Head 60, Woodville 8
Verbena 36, Autaugaville 0
Vestavia Hills 42, Oak Mountain 21
Vigor 42, Elberta 0
Vincent 49, Isabella 42
Vinemont 48, Danville 14
Wadley 36, Winterboro 16
Walter Wellborn 22, Weaver 12
West Blocton 26, Hale Co. 7
West Morgan 69, East Lawrence 0
Wilcox Aca. 61, Snook 30
Winfield 25, Fayette Co. 13
THURSDAY
Alabama-Deaf 42, Mississippi-Deaf 16
B.C. Rain 41, LeFlore 23
Cottonwood 33, Zion Chapel 0
Florence 42, Grissom 6
Jackson 28, St. Michael 6
Prattville 42, Lee-Montgomery 18
Ramsay 49, Hayden 0
Reeltown 44, Luverne 14
Sheffield 63, Tharptown 14
Sparkman 55, Huntsville 14
Straughn 44, Northside Methodist 14
IDLE
Asbury, Baker, Brewer, Cedar Bluff, Center Point, Cherokee, Chilton Co., Choctaw Co., Coosa Valley, Crossville, Dothan, Elkmont, Gulf Shores, Hanceville, Holly Pond, Houston Co., J.U. Blacksher, Jackson-Olin, Jacksonville, Keith, Lamar Co., Pike Co., Saks, Saraland, Springville, Victory Chr., Wetumpka.
