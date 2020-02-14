Designed to Win
Lindsay Lane rose to the occasion when the Lions hosted R.A. Hubbard for the Class 1A, Area 15 championship Saturday, with the boys winning 85-78 and locking down their second straight area title. The Lindsay Lane girls defeated R.A. Hubbard 60-35 and earned the right to host a subregional game. Priceville's girls had no contest Monday in a 70-23 victory against Fayette County and advanced to the Northwest Regional semifinals. Decatur Heritage's girls earned their ticket to the regional at Wallace State on Monday by defeating Marion County 55-37. More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Dan Busey/Decatur Daily
