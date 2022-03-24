Morgan County Tournament
High school teams are battling this week for Morgan County soccer championships. Pool play continues today and the semifinals will be played on Friday. Championship games will be on Saturday. The girls game starts at 9 a.m and the boys at 11.
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.