Highs and lows
It has been a roller-coaster of emotions for area teams this week as they compete in the Northwest Regional at Wallace State Community College. With four seconds left, Bessemer City's Thaddeus Williams hit a 3-point basket Tuesday to end Hartselle's dream of making it to state finals next week in Birmingham. Cold Springs denied Hatton in the girls Class 2A championship with a 50-47 win Tuesday. Pickens County defeated defending Class 1A state champion Decatur Heritage, 50-47. Priceville could not hold off Deshler on Monday, as Deshler won 75-64 in the semifinals. More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Dan Busey/Decatur Daily
