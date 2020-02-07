Win or Go Home
At this point in the high school basketball season, it is either win and advance or pack your bags because the season is over. This week, the Austin boys team ensured itself a spot in the Northwest Regional with a 79-46 win over James Clemens. The Decatur boys weren't as fortunate. Their season came to an end in a 70-64 loss to Cullman. Priceville's girls earned a spot in their area tournament championship game and are assured of advancing to subregional play after an 82-36 victory over West Morgan. More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
