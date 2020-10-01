Homecomings
Both Decatur Heritage Christian Academy and Athens High School held their homecoming celebrations last Friday. Despite the pandemic, Athens High was able to hold its annual homecoming parade through downtown Athens. Decatur Heritage's homecoming game was also the football team's first home game of the season.
Photos by John Godbey/Decatur Daily
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.