Meet the Black Bears
The Austin Black Bears kick off their football season today with a home game against Hartselle and the Tigers' new head coach, Bo Culver. Austin warmed up for the season last Friday when family and friends came out to celebrate the school's different sports teams. Scrimmage games were held for both football and volleyball, and the cheerleaders also performed. More photos and video at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Dan Busey/Decatur Daily
