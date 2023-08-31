featured Weekly Wrap Aug 31, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Sam Stephenson runs out the "D" flag followed by the Decatur High cheerleaders and football team before their first game of the season at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [TRISTAN HOLMES/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY] Buy Now Austin’s Ethan Wynn (6) celebrates with his teammates after recovering a Hartselle fumble during the game at Austin High School on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY] JERONIMO NISA Buy Now Black Bears mascot Molly Morrison watches a few minutes of the game from the weight room as she takes a break from Friday's intense heat. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY] JERONIMO NISA Buy Now Decatur's Donte Ross (24) powers through four Mae Jemison tackles on Friday. [TRISTAN HOLMES/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY] Buy Now Austin’s Jeremiah Carter brings down Hartselle’s Lincoln Bryant (6) on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

Decatur's Rhys Dorsey (10) stretches for the ball during the game against Mae Jemison last Friday. [TRISTAN HOLMES/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]

Ready for the clash: Decatur and Austin High Schools opened their respective seasons with wins that got them pumped up and ready to clash against each other in the River City rivalry game this Friday. 