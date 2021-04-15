Tickets to state
The Class 6A sectional tennis competition took place this week at Point Mallard. With their wins, several local players and, in some cases, entire teams, such as the Decatur High girls, secured their trip to the state tournament, which will be April 22-23 in Mobile.
More images at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.